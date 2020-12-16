Winter travel
Collected by Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert
Winter brings a lot of fun and opportunities for great travel. These are some fabulous places worth visiting in winter.
V Kotcích 516/15, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
On our way from Selfoss to Vik, we passed this gorgeous waterfall called Skógafoss cascading over towering cliffs that used to make up Iceland's coastline. Long ago the coastline receded towards the sea about 3.1 miles but the former sea cliffs...
California, USA
I started to rock climb outside this year. Cathedral Peak in Tuolumne meadows can be climbed in 5 pitches. This is the view from the top.
Marble Canyon, AZ 86036, USA
Bordered on the south by its eponymous deep-red cliffs, the national monument is home to broad plateaus, endangered California condors, and some of the oldest petroglyphs in the United States. But the area’s greatest hit is the Wave, a dramatic,...
Japan, 〒381-0401 長野県下高井郡山ノ内町平穏６８４５
I left tropical Southeast Asia for Japan in the dead of winter for one reason - to see snow monkeys. I'd always seen pictures like the one above, of zen macaques in steaming hot springs surrounded by snow, and had no idea how accessible they were...
2961 Kinderdijk, Netherlands
When waterways in the Netherlands freeze into glittering paths, overjoyed residents take to the ice. Visitors can buy or rent a pair of noren (traditional long-blade skates) to glide across town or take part in one of the country’s dozens of...
Moosstrasse 40, 3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
The sharp peak of the Matterhorn provides visual drama to the backdrop of Hotel Matthiol, which is nestled among evergreens on the periphery of Zermatt, Switzerland. The stone-and-timber exterior evokes storybook Alpine chalets; inside, select...
Nauthólsvegur, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Utah, USA
As its biblical name implies, Zion National Park has the appeal of a place out of time. Established on November 19, 1919, the canyon and its surrounding landscape feel like a natural temple, full of arches, hoodoos, and imposing walls, some of...
White Pocket, Arizona 86036, USA
Didn't get your permit to see The Wave? Have no fear. You can have the same experience (some say better) at White Pocket, part of South Coyote Buttes. Although you do need a permit, you don't need to win the lottery to do it and the experience is...
Marienplatz 1, 80331 München, Germany
NE Entrance Rd, Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190, USA
When snow blankets the meadows and outlines the spewing hot pots of Yellowstone National Park in winter, bison and elk head to lower ground where grasses can still be reached beneath the powdery forest floor. Wolves follow, primarily to the Lamar...
Canada, Improvement District No. 9, AB T1L 1K2, Canada
Alberta, Canada is an all-seasons destination thanks to an abundance of rugged beauty. In the winter months though skiing seems to take center stage, which is a shame since there are so many other great adventure activities in the region. One of...
Abisko Turist Station, 981 07 Abisko, Sweden
Around me was utter silence even though dozens of people were above and below me. Nearby towering mountains were coated in snow. Unnerving and eerie in one sense yet utterly humbling. The chairlift I was riding in had to be stopped for every...
Borgo Lussari, 33018 Tarvisio UD, Italy
Among the towering, snow-capped peaks of Italy’s Giulian Alps, Monte Santo di Lussari stands out like a precious gem. The telecabina, or “ski lift,” carries passengers from the village of Camporosso at its base to Borgo Lussari at the summit,...
73120 Saint-Bon-Tarentaise, France
Named for its altitude, Courchevel 1850 is the most prestigious of the eight ski resorts in the Trois Vallées (the largest ski area in the world). It’s also the fanciest—nowhere else will you find a chair lift designed by Karl...
The Milan Cathedral, or Duomo, occupies a site that’s been holy since the time of the Romans, but it wasn’t until the early 19th century when the finishing touches were finally placed on this massive building. The Duomo is the fifth largest...
