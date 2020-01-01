Winter Roadtrip
Collected by Lisa Thorn
1001 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
Every person who visits Houston should go to the world-class Museum of Fine Arts, which offers 63,000 works of art spanning entire centuries and continents. From Native American art to impressionism, photography to fashion, there's sure to be...
5555 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030, USA
You just never know what you’re going to see when you walk through the doors at the Houston Museum of Natural Science, where everything from corpse flowers to terra-cotta warriors have graced the exhibit halls. Permanent exhibits here include the...
1424 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006, USA
Craft cocktails have been a thing for a while now, and Anvil Bar & Refuge, opened in 2009, was one of the first places to put Houston’s mixology scene on the map. Specializing in drinks that use local ingredients and house-made...
2580 Shearn St, Houston, TX 77007, USA
You cross multiple railroad tracks and pass through warehouse-lined streets before arriving at a parking lot field full of massive president heads. Each sitting about 20 feet tall, it is quite a sight to behold. Behind them, the Beatles, towering...
140 Heights Blvd, Houston, TX 77007, USA
One of the most beloved Houston celebrations is its annual Art Car Parade, which takes places in downtown Houston every spring and showcases cars decorated in every material imaginable. Even if you can’t make it to the parade, you can still find...
415 Barren Springs Dr, Houston, TX 77090, USA
When you hear the name of this unusual museum—the National Museum of Funeral History—you can’t help but have a little morbid curiosity about what’s inside. The motto here is “Any day above ground is a good one,”...
6200 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030, USA
The Houston Zoo is a 55-acre zoological park that is located within Houston's Hermann Park, close to the Museum District, making it great for a day of family fun.
3711 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
Yes, there might be a line. Yes, you need to go anyway. The Breakfast Klubis a Houston institution for good reason—you’ll find simple food, done right. Choose from classic breakfast dishes like French toast, omelettes, and biscuits and gravy, or...
2400 Times Blvd, Houston, TX 77005, USA
Eat at Torchy's Tacos and you might get an addiction. They're ridiculously good and priced between $2.25 and $4.75 a piece. Try the Fried Avocado and The Democrat for a good time. They're open from 7 a.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. on the...
3510 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77018, USA
BBQ is serious business in Houston, as in the rest of Texas, and any local will have a strong opinion about where you can find the holy grail. Gatlin's, however, is a favorite among many. Fall-off-the-bone tender ribs, respectable brisket, pulled...
2010 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
As the patriarch of one of the most prominent real estate empires in the country, Trammell Crow’s work took him all over the globe—including on frequent trips to Asia, during which he and his wife, Margaret, developed a passion for Asian art. Over...
2201 N Field St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
Named for Dallas-based billionaire entrepreneur (and sometime politician) Ross Perot and his wife, Marjorie, this engaging center is actually split into two campuses: one on the grounds of Fair Park in East Dallas, and the other in Victory Park,...
1717 N Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
Since its founding in 1903, the DMA (as locals call it) has grown to become one of the top 10 largest museums in the country, with a permanent collection of over 24,000 works culled from around the globe and spanning over 5,000 years of history....
646 Main St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
Philip Johnson's simple concrete memorial to the late president is controversial in the very face of that simplicity, but I found it to be a fitting, moving tribute. The open tomb, known as a cenotaph, is an ode to JFK's free spirit. Nothing wrong...
411 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
When President John F. Kennedy was shot in Dallas in November 1963, the world was introduced to the Texas School Book Depository building, which became the primary crime scene for the assassination. It was from a sixth-floor window in this brick...
2001 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
It seems wrong to call this Renzo Piano–designed complex a museum—it’s more like a “sculpture safari,” on which you get to experience the pieces in their intended habitat. Opened in 2003, the Nasher Sculpture Center...
300 Reunion Blvd E, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
Though Dallas’s downtown skyline has evolved over the last decades, as more gleaming, angular towers have been added to the mix, you’ll still always know you’re looking at the Big D thanks to one iconic structure. Dubbed The...
1801 N Griffin St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
More than just an aquatic paradise, this facility also features creatures that roam the land, making it a wonderland for kids and adults alike. Check out all manner of beasts and fowl from the Yucatan Peninsula in Mundo Maya, or meet penguins from...
