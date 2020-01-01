Winter in Cambodia
Collected by Natali
Old Market Bridge, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
The Passage is a lively pedestrian street in the heart of the Old Market District of Siem Reap lined with restaurants, pubs, hotels and galleries. I highly recommend the restaurant Chamkar for its Cambodian-French style vegetarian dishes that...
Sangkat 4, Mittakpheap, Otres Beach, Sihanoukville, Cambodia
It sounds "too good to be true", right? No big resorts... miles of remote beaches... turquoise water... no crowds. The coastline of Cambodia is truly a tropical paradise! There are signs that things are changing, but today Otres Beach, just...
Koh Ouen Private Island, Koh Rong Archipelago, Near Sihanoukville, Cambodia
A mojito-making station, sunken bathtubs, and a private chef are just three of the perks on offer at Song Saa’s Royal Villa in Koh Rong, Cambodia. The two-bedroom overwater bungalow is located on the resort’s private island, where...
In Siem Reap, locals eat one of a handful of dishes for breakfast - bobor (rice porridge), pork and rice, and a few soups, including Cambodia's quintessential breakfast soup, kuy teav. Found at morning markets and roadside stalls, standards vary...
Banteay Srei, Cambodia
The 10th century temple of Banteay Srei, known as the 'Citadel of Women', is one of the prettiest temples with intricately detailed carvings and decorative features painstakingly carved into the pink sandstone. It's also one of the most compact...
Cambodian shadow-puppet theatre, known as Sbaek, is performed at a number of venues around Siem Reap, however, the best shows are by Cambodian Living Arts at the beautiful 18th century Wat Bo Pagoda. It's said that this medieval art form dates...
812, Kampong Phluk, Cambodia
Kompong Phluk is a floating village located in the middle of Cambodia's largest lake, Tonle Sap. The term “floating” is a bit misleading: the houses are actually built on very tall stilts around 8 meters high. During the rainy season, the lake...
Krong Kaeb, Cambodia
The coast of Cambodia, in particular the tiny seaside town of Kep, has some of the best seafood in Southeast Asia. At Kep's famous crab market you'll find a row of humble seafood shacks selling the day's catch. The most best of the bunch, Kim...
