Winter 2015
Collected by Clarissa
Euston Rd, Kings Cross, London N1C 4QP, UK
157 Brick Ln, Shoreditch, London E1 6SB, UK
Take a walk in one of London's most diverse and interesting neighborhoods. Find excellent Bengladeshi and Bengali food, wander into uber-cool vintage shops, and hit up the Brick Lane market. There's a bit of a creepy vibe, too, as it's where Jack...
Tower Bridge, United Kingdom
This is a landmark that is so familiar, so often seen, that to visit it -- even for the first time -- feels almost ordinary. You know the Tower Bridge. You've seen it in storybooks and on movie screens. You get it. Right? Nope. Because even if it...
Albemarle St, Mayfair, London W1S 4BP, UK
I'm partial to the old-school charm of the afternoon tea at Brown's Hotel, with its dark wood paneling, the piano, and overstuffed setees underneath the window. Perfect for a fall or winter afternoon. The tables are as they should be, low and...
Royal College of Surgeons of 35-43 Lincoln's Inn Fields, Lincoln's Inn Fields, London WC2A 3PE, UK
The Hunterian is located at Lincoln Inn Fields, within the Royal College of Surgeons. It contains John Hunter’s spectacular collection of 3,500 human anatomy and pathology specimens, fossils, paintings and sketches. John Hunter was the father of...
22 Holly Mount, London NW3 6SG, UK
Sometime between 1:30 and 4:30, the British like to partake in a massive Sunday meal that features any one of the following: roast chicken, roast pork, roast beef, roast potatoes, Yorkshire pudding (really just a puffy pastry), Scotch eggs, fish...
110 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4AY, UK
Get high for breakfast—real high—at this 24-hour spot near Liverpool Street. Check in at ground level and go up 40 floors to find 180-degree, floor-to-ceiling windows looking out at South East London. Dishes are to-die-for, with the morning house...
191 Portobello Rd, Notting Hill, London W11 2ED, UK
For the ultimate cinema experience in London, head way down to Portobello Road in Notting Hill to see a film at the Electric Cinema, which has been showing movies for 100 years. After just recently undergoing a refurbishment, you'll find plush...
13 Neal's Yard, West End, London WC2H 9DP, UK
It's rare to find quality pizza by the slice in London—until now. This newly opened former pop-up at London Fields is a hidden gem worth finding your way to Neal's Yard for. Each day, they offer 3 or 4 different slices such as the courgette...
Somerset House, 150 Strand, London WC2R 0RN, UK
Tucked away inside the large space of Somerset House, this small gallery leaves a large impression. It houses the collection of the Courtald Institute of Art, a stunning set of early 20th-century art with a focus on French Impressionist and...
29 Greek St, West End, London W1D 5DH, UK
While everyone and their mother (and aunt and grandmother) are on the waiting list to have afternoon tea at Brown's or Claridge's some time next April, head to Soho for the no-longer-a-secret-but-still-unknown tea room inside the Coach &...
75009 Paris, France
Galeries Lafayette Haussmann is worth a visit if only to stand under its magnificent glass dome. The family business has survived as a one-stop-shopping hub for five generations, thanks to steady innovation and an emphasis on high fashion and...
Champs-Élysées, Paris, France
“People can either be over-the-top romantic about Paris, or they think life is ridiculous here,” saysDavid Lebovitz.“I try to strike a middle ground.” Lebovitz, an American, worked for 13 years in the pastry department at Chez Panisse in Berkeley,...
7 Rue Drevet, 75018 Paris, France
Within the 18th arrondissement in Paris France, high atop the city, resides the wonderfully beautiful, hilly neighborhood of Montmartre. This diverse and eclectic section of the city can be a bit busy with tourists, but the views of Paris and the...
226 Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris, France
Yes, Angelina on the Rue de Rivoli (around the Tuileries Garden and the Louvre) is a tourist spot, but it is still one of the best places in Paris for hot chocolate. Their menu of pastries and other small dishes is good, but don't miss out on the...
17 Rue des Trois Frères, 75018 Paris, France
Who ever said baby bottles were just for babies definitely hadn’t been to Le Refuge des Fondus in Paris. Cleverly ducking the taxes imposed on wine in glasses, the owner of this culinary gem, hidden away in the vibrant bohemian district of...
Père-Lachaise, 75020 Paris, France
This beautiful Parisian cemetery is on the Boulevard de Menilmontant and next to the Metro station Philippe August, in the 20th arrondissement. Upon entrance to the main gate, grab a map so not to get too lost. The art work on the memorials and...
26 St John St, Clerkenwell, London EC1M 4AY, UK
It’s apt that St. JOHN’s flagship restaurant is located in a former bacon smokehouse on the fringes of Smithfield meat market; chef Fergus Henderson’s menu explores every cut of meat imaginable. The restaurant itself is...
Eerste Looiersdwarsstraat 15, 1016 VL Amsterdam, Netherlands
Giant legs of air-dried pork dangle from the ceiling of this aioli-scented tapas bar, transporting diners to Andalusia. For the liveliest experience, bring a few friends and pull up stools at the bar, where you can watch a duo of Spanish chefs...
Oudezijds Voorburgwal 10, 1012 GD Amsterdam, Netherlands
Michael Bublé was singing romantic ballads when I strolled into this Andalusian-style tapas bar in the heart of the Red Light District with a few friends in tow. While Shakira or Enrique Inglesias might have provided a more appropriate...
Warmoesstraat 43, 1012 HV Amsterdam, Netherlands
You can make a satisfying meal of tapas plates at Restaurant La Paella, a small bistro near Amsterdam's Red Light District known for traditional Spanish delicacies like Patatas Bravas, Spanish Croquettes, Albóndigas and Chorizo Español. But the...
Jan Pieter Heijestraat 190, 1054 MN Amsterdam, Netherlands
It's kitschy Africana at its best in Amsterdam's non-touristy Oud-West. Named for the Ethiopian Empire that reigned from the 12th century until 1975, Abyssinia's interior seems to represent an old African hut. Vibrant colors and flavors assault...
Reguliersdwarsstraat 38, 1017 BM Amsterdam, Netherlands
Since 1982, Rose's Cantina has been drawing locals for Latin American flavors on a street known for its plethora of dining options. On a busy night, don't expect intimacy or romance, as the Reguliersdwarsstraat establishment is big, boisterous and...
Eerste Anjeliersdwarsstraat 4, 1015 NR Amsterdam, Netherlands
Van Woustraat 3, 1074 AA Amsterdam, Netherlands
Don't shoot, I'm vegetarian! No problem even in a meat-centric city like Amsterdam when there are places like the White Elephant. We found this hideout in the neighborhood we were staying in during one of our morning walks and thought we'd wander...
