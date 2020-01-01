Wine Country destinations
Collected by Michelle
Dundee, OR 97115, USA
Tucked away in the Willamette Valley, located just a short distance outside Portland, is the winery Domaine Drouhin. If the name sounds familiar, it's because Drouhin winemaking was originally established in Beaune, France, but the family has also...
515 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205, USA
With 30 or more Oregon pinot noirs open for tasting at any given time (plus other wines to boot) you can really sink your teeth into the local speciality. The bartenders are experts on everything they've got, and once they get a sense of what you...
2525 Allison Ln, Newberg, OR 97132, USA
With its indoor pool and lavish spa, the Allison Inn & Spa is the most comfortable place to recharge between Willamette Valley wine tastings. At the restaurant Jory (named for a local soil that’s ideal for growing pinot noir), chef...
12470 NE Rowland Rd, Carlton, OR 97111, USA
The Deep Roots Coalition, founded in 2004, comprises a motley crew of Oregon winemakers who practice dry farming—that is, no irrigation. Make an appointment at Belle Pente or Brick House to learn why relying on natural precipitation alone can help...
By Appointment Only, 15155 NE North Valley Rd, Newberg, OR 97132, USA
In the mid 1980s, Michael Etzel and his brother-in-law, influential wine writer Robert Parker, bought a former dairy farm in Yamhill County and transformed it into a pinot noir vineyard. Etzel’s three pinots have consistently earned high praise...
Newberg, OR 97132, USA
For some people, the mention of the Willamette Valley in Oregon conjures images of vineyards and wineries. While there is an abundance of both, the valley also holds a few other secrets that may interest a traveler in-the-know. Here are a few . ....
