Wine Country
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
My northern neighbor, this region is a mecca for foodies (okay wine peeps too!) all year round.
1400 Lincoln Ave, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
All Seasons Bistro is easy to walk by without noticing, but those who eat there are treated to an excellent dining experience in Napa Valley, one of the very best areas to eat in the United States. This restaurant has been here for 30 years, on a...
933 Main St, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
The line for burgers and fries at Gott's Roadside (formerly Taylor's Refresher and don't you forget it) in St. Helena can be ridiculous in the afternoon, but if you go in the morning, you'll have your choice of picnic tables—either in front...
8555 Sonoma Hwy, Kenwood, CA 95452, USA
Sonoma and Napa counties have hundreds of wineries that have tasting rooms set among the golden hills of the area. It's rare to find a winery where you can enjoy this scenery as much as the wine served in the tasting room. At Chateau St. Jean,...
2555 Main St, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
The second location of the country’s best cooking school is not just for students. The Greystone campus was originally built in the 1800’s as a gravity flow winery cooperative (as the restoration continues, they often find bottles of...
1245 Spring St, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
In St. Helena, what was once Martini House is now a fun new restaurant called Goose & Gander. Go on a warm Friday night, ask for a table outside under the big oak tree, and order this Coastal Pimm's Cup cocktail, made with St. George Terroir...
Petaluma, CA, USA
At Armstrong Redwoods old growth redwood trees tower over a floor of miniature clovers. I was lucky enough to find not one but two four leaf clovers in one afternoon! You can drive through the grove but take the walking path instead and you may...
4045 St Helena Hwy, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
Castello di Amorosa is an architectural wonderland right in the middle of Napa Valley. Based on fourth-generation winemaker Dario Sattui’s passion for medieval history, this replica of a 13th-century stone castle, made entirely from European...
875 Rutherford Rd, Napa, CA 94558, USA
Wine, as they say, belongs at the table. Yet most tasting rooms offer only the wine. For a richer experience, seek out wineries that offer food pairings or, better yet, an entire meal. At Robert Sinskey winery, cookbook author and Chef Maria Helm...
7800 Eastside Rd, Healdsburg, CA 95448, USA
Copain Winery in Sonoma started hosting guest chef dinners at its tasting room as part of a Supper Club Series. Copain's winemaker, Wells Guthrie, reaches out to some of his favorite chefs and sommeliers, like Bobby Stuckey and Lachlan...
Tasting wine is enjoyable pretty much anywhere, but becomes especially so when there's a funky old Airstream involved. The Grade Cellars specializes in sauvignon blanc wines and their tour educates about the process, from harvest to bottling—and...
6725 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599, USA
This venue is temporarily closed for renovations, 10/2018. Ma(i)sonry Napa Valley is a well-curated art gallery and wine tasting room set amidst an eclectic sculpture garden. At this Napa Valley tasting room, originally built in 1904 as a private...
738 Main St, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
Lots of restaurants brag about having a farm-to-table ethos, but few stick to it as adamantly as Farmstead restaurant at Long Meadow Ranch Winery in Napa. Nearly every ingredient—from the grapes that go into the wines, to the beef used in the...
171 Pleasant Hill Ave N, Sebastopol, CA 95472, USA
Chicken or tofu, spicy or mild, curry can warm you up, wake you up, and fuel you for your next adventure. Grab a curry wrap and a handful of napkins at Westside Cafe. Then enjoy your meal with a rustic country view of oak trees and open fields at...
3340 CA-128, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
When you're driving up from San Francisco, Bennett Lane is the last winery in Napa Valley (meaning that it's the furthest north). The Calistoga tasting room is worth those extra few miles, though, for a couple of reasons. One, the tasting room...
6528 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599, USA
Oh, Bouchon! Don't let the long line out the door discourage you—these delicious pastries are well worth the wait and the outdoor café tables make for a lovely spot to dig in once you're handed your treats.
8761 Dry Creek Rd, Healdsburg, CA 95448, USA
My friends and I have made it an annual habit to taste our way through the wine regions of Dry Creek and Alexander Valley during "Winter WineLand". The Wine Road has three annual weekend events that connect wineries around Sonoma County for one...
2400 London Ranch Rd, Glen Ellen, CA 95442, USA
The hike through Jack London State Historic Park to the top of Sonoma Mountain runs through redwood groves, meadows, and vineyards. Vigorous blackberry bushes provide some sustenance -- but bring water, because it gets hot up there in the summer....
1170 Tubbs Ln, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
Some of the best Napa Valley winetasting experiences are to be had in the tasting rooms of the smaller wineries along the Silverado Trail. Envy Wines, just north of Calistoga (the northernmost part of Napa Valley), is a great pick if you want...
Fulton, CA, USA
"No they are not going to give us parachutes just in case- a hot air balloon is essentially a giant parachute!" If you're afraid of heights, cruising at 25 miles an hour (just a few thousand feet in the air) is relaxing way to conquer that fear....
19225 CA-1, Marshall, CA 94940, USA
North of the little town of Point Reyes Station, the Marshall Store sits on the banks of Tomales Bay. I've been coming here for years after hiking or horseback riding or walking on the beach in Point Reyes National Seashore. The place is super...
3909 Frei Rd, Sebastopol, CA 95472, USA
Cruising along the winding roads that meander though the Russian River Valley of Sonoma, there are myriad wineries that will entice any thirsty traveler. One particular standout is Lynmar Estate, which produces excellent Pinot Noir and Chardonnay...
300 Via Archimedes, Geyserville, CA 95441, USA
After my friends and I visited the Coppola Winery and Pool for a day trip from San Francisco, we remarked how it had felt like such a vacation - even for a day trip. For six hours, alternating between the padded chaise lounges and the large pool,...
4048 Sonoma Hwy, Napa, CA 94559, USA
This refined 28-acre resort set in the rolling hills between downtown Sonoma and downtown Napa makes guests feel relaxed the moment they check in. The vistas are unobstructed from the resort’s pool areas, and many of the property’s 94...
6480 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599, USA
Fresh, sophisticated, modern — there is nothing country about what Chef Richard Reddington coins "contemporary wine country cuisine." His creative and original approach — combining flavors and traditions from around the world — has earned him a...
