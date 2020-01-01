Wine & Dine Melbourne
Collected by Nicole Smith
List View
Map View
Save Place
Pedestrian Bridge Melbourne, Southbank VIC 3006, Australia
This is a fun place to relax, have some beers, and shoot the breeze with friends on a sunny day. It's just south of the Finders St. Station and north of Southgate. We happened to discover it on Christmas Day and enjoyed ourselves immensely with...
Save Place
359 Little Bourke St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
Long renown as Australia’s coffee capital, Melbourne is the place to come if you want the best coffee Australia has to offer. If there is only coffee house you visit make Brother Baba Budan your choice. The warehouse-style café, located near...
Save Place
27-29 Tattersalls Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
Melbourne is leading the way in Australia with a host of pop-up or themed small bars. Summer favourite, Ponyfish Island, is a quirky little bar found under the Southgate Pedestrian Bridge in the middle of the Yarra River. Located on one of the...
Save Place
66 Hunter St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
The most stunning dining room in celebrity chef Neil Perry’s restaurant empire has got to be Rockpool Bar & Grill in Sydney. Seated amid soaring green marble columns and Art Deco windows in a space designed by Emil Sodersten, diners can...
Save Place
Swanston St & Flinders St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
No matter the time of day Federation Square buzzes with people enjoying the space, constantly voted one of the ugliest buildings ever. During any typical week you can find festivals, sporting events broadcast on the big screens, people wandering...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever