Wine and Dine in Martinique
A jaunt up Martinique's west coast takes you to Le Petibonum, a popular beachside restaurant/bar whose outgoing proprietor is nicknamed Hot Pants for his typical attire. Guests sit on a huge covered wooden terrace to enjoy great rum...
Martinique's Saint James rum celebrated its 250th anniversary in 2015. The distillery, in the northeast part of the island, makes the rum from pure sugarcane juice. During your tour of the museum, in a colonial-style house next to the...
A lively produce market takes place in the Grand Marché Couvert, a huge 1880s glass-and-steel building tucked into Fort-de-France's tight town center. Rows of vendors sell mangoes, pineapples and other tropical fruits, as well as...
Grande Anse d'Arlet Bay, on the southwest coast not far from Fort-de-France, is one of Martinique's top beach areas. When you're ready for lunch, Ti Sable restaurant is the place for succulent seafood served right on the...
