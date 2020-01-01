Where are you going?
Wine and Dine in Martinique

Collected by Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador
Martinique’s fabled culinary history is a remarkable mix of French, Creole, Carib and Latin influences. The island boasts nearly 500 restaurants and bars, charming food shacks, distilleries with history dating over 250 years, and much more.
Habitation Clément

domaine de l'acajou, Le François 97240, Martinique
The only rums in the Caribbean awarded the prestigious label Appellation d’Origine Contrôlée (AOC), Martinique’s signature spirits are made straight from the sugarcane juice and are a source of national pride. Watch the magic happen at Habitation...
Cap Est Lagoon Resort & Spa

La Prairie, Le François 97240, Martinique
Are you the sort of sophisticated sybarite who likes your R&R with a side of culture? If so, you’ve come to the right island. At Le Cap Est Resort, the onsite Spa uses indigenous materials like local cocoa, tea leaves, and ginger root to refresh...
Le Petibonum

Plage du Coin 97221, Le Carbet, Martinique

A jaunt up Martinique's west coast takes you to Le Petibonum, a popular beachside restaurant/bar whose outgoing proprietor is nicknamed Hot Pants for his typical attire. Guests sit on a huge covered wooden terrace to enjoy great rum...

Saint James Distillery

Parc de l'usine St James Plaine de l'Union 97230,, Sainte-Marie, Martinique

Martinique's Saint James rum celebrated its 250th anniversary in 2015. The distillery, in the northeast part of the island, makes the rum from pure sugarcane juice. During your tour of the museum, in a colonial-style house next to the...

Plein Soleil

Pointe Thalémont, Le François, Martinique 97240, Martinique
Plein Soleil has only 16 guestrooms and suites spread among five colourful villas. Each villa is designed in the style of traditional Martinican creole cases, or petite houses adorned with wooden fretwork. Just beautiful... But they have tough...
Frères Lauzéa Chocolatiers

13 Allée des Feuillantines, Fort-de-France, Martinique
At an otherwise unremarkable roadside stretch in Lamentin, two Martinican brothers are creating world-class confections. Come see what the fuss is about at Chocolaterie Frères Lauzéa, where the titular brothers combine French and Belgian technique...
Grand Marché Couvert

Rue Blenac, Fort-de-France, Martinique

A lively produce market takes place in the Grand Marché Couvert, a huge 1880s glass-and-steel building tucked into Fort-de-France's tight town center. Rows of vendors sell mangoes, pineapples and other tropical fruits, as well as...

Jus De Canne

Fort-de-France 97200, Martinique
Few things give you the kick needed to continue exploring the tropical city of Fort-de-France like a fresh cup of sugarcane juice! Luckily, it's easy to stumble across presses squeezing out this potent fluid throughout the city's back roads....
Ti Sable

35 Allée des Raisiniers, Les Anses-d'Arlet 97217, Martinique

Grande Anse d'Arlet Bay, on the southwest coast not far from Fort-de-France, is one of Martinique's top beach areas. When you're ready for lunch, Ti Sable restaurant is the place for succulent seafood served right on the...

