Wildlife Wonders
Collected by Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert
The Mirage, 3400 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Their popular show closed abruptly with Roy’s injury in 2003, but the famous animal trainers and illusionists have established a research and education center. It teems with lions, tigers, leopards, black panthers, and bottlenose...
Laniakea Beach, North Shore, HI 96712, USA
More commonly known as Turtle Beach, this Oahu North Shore cove often attracts honu, aka Chelonia mydas, the largest of the hard-shelled sea turtles. These big, friendly giants can reach 400 pounds as adults and are herbivorous, feeding primarily...
Manú Province, Peru
When thinking about the Amazon Jungle, Brazil may first come to mind—and rightly so, as the largestportion of the rain forest is indeed in that country. However,the Amazon also makes up 60 percent of Peru’s land.Experience this fantastic landscape...
California, USA
I started to rock climb outside this year. Cathedral Peak in Tuolumne meadows can be climbed in 5 pitches. This is the view from the top.
Japan, 〒381-0401 長野県下高井郡山ノ内町平穏６８４５
I left tropical Southeast Asia for Japan in the dead of winter for one reason - to see snow monkeys. I'd always seen pictures like the one above, of zen macaques in steaming hot springs surrounded by snow, and had no idea how accessible they were...
