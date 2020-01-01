Wildlife
Collected by Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor
Point Reyes Station, CA 94956, USA
I was on hike along the Estero Trail when I came across this brown pelican, sitting firmly, on a wooden bridge. I inched up towards it so I could have closer look at this beautiful bird. It didn't budge so I decided to sit down next to it to soak...
Makgadikgadi Pans, Botswana
Quad biking in the Makgadikgadi Pans in Botswana is available from the Uncharted Africa camps - Jack's Camp, San Camp and Camp Kalahari. I stayed at Camp Kalahari (the most affordable of the three) and really enjoyed it's simplicity and charm. Fly...
Kowloon, Hong Kong
As a lover of all things market, as well as a diver and serious animal lover, I was beyond ecstatic to find out there was a goldfish market in Hong Kong. The market is situated in the Mong Kok area of Hong Kong's Kowloon. The market is a series of...
South Africa
Zulu for “protector of all living things,” Londolozi was established on the banks of the Sand River in the late 1920s. The founding owners were some of the first to promote photographic safaris, a theme that continues to this day since...
Central Europe
Lovely place. Storks can be met from April to August.There is approximately 120 white storks living. All of them in the small village, four times exceeding the number of people. To see them live please visit : http://bocianybolec.pl/#kamera This...
Jacmel, Haiti
Walking up the road from Faith Orphanage n Jacmel to grab some 7-ups and waters when a goat walks right up to me. I don't know what it is the little goat was trying to say to me, but...the photo explains enough.
Ag. Triada 741 00, Greece
This monastery, located on the Akritori peninsula of Crete, is run by monks who make wine and well-priced, quality olive oil. The building is surrounded by peaceful groves and orchards.
Foz do Iguaçu - State of Paraná, Brazil
When you think Iguassu, you think thundering falls, the Garganta do Diablo, or simply the soaking of unending mist. Perhaps one of my real highlights was sitting in a pool of mud before I even got to see the falls... Opting to walk the track from...
Pilanesberg National Park, South Africa
I'm very fortunate to have friends who take me with to luxury bush lodges for a weekend break, away from the city. Because my friend knows one of the rangers there we had our own game van and even managed to go to limited access areas of the park....
Al Haram, Nazlet El-Semman, Al Giza Desert, Giza Governorate, Egypt
Traveling with mom to a destination that many tend to shy from. We had an incredible journey traveling throughout Egypt and cruising down the nile.
South Africa
A three-day safari in Kruger National Park is a must for anyone visiting South Africa. Entering the gates is like Jurassic Park and you feel transported back in time to the creation of Earth where the wild animals, especially the elephants, are...
1 Wildlife Dr, Sanibel, FL 33957, USA
Florida’s nature is alive and well at this wildlife refuge, located on the north side of Sanibel Island. Rich with mangroves and seagrass, the protected, subtropical habitat is home to more than 230 species of birds as well as alligators,...
I was truly amazed at the human-like behavior of supposedly untamed brown bears cajoling and waving at me. With a zoom lens, the Noboribetsu Bear Park in Hokkaido, Japan is a great place for taking close-up photos of bears without having to go...
Ali Barbour's Cave Restaurant Ground N/A Beach Road, Mombasa, Kenya
Residents of Diani Beach on the Kenyan coast must have a good laugh when the camels are brought out: travelers trip over themselves to ogle them. Something about seeing camels on a white sand beach in Kenya sends a clear message that you’re not in...
Cabo Matapalo, Puntarenas Province, Costa Rica
or at least it seems that way.Cabo Matapalo is located at the very tip of the Osa Peninsula where the Golfo Dulce meets the Pacific Ocean. Located 500' straight down a cliff from our cabina this ruggedly wild stretch of beach is reached by an hour...
