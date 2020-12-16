Wildlife
Collected by Brianna Simmons , AFAR Local Expert
Nothing beats seeing an animal in the wild!
Lolim, Masindi, Uganda
My favorite part of experiencing Murchison Falls National Park is the boat ride up the Nile from the dock near Paraa Lodge to the Falls. Along with a variety of birds, views of elephants, wildebeest, antelope and other animals along the shore,...
Provincia de Puntarenas, Puerto Jiménez, Costa Rica
The Osa Peninsula in the southwestern portion of Costa Rica is a nature lover's dream. A 45 minute plane ride, but 10 hours by car; this unspoiled paradise is unparalleled for spotting wildlife.4 species of monkey, birds in all the colors of the...
South Africa
A three-day safari in Kruger National Park is a must for anyone visiting South Africa. Entering the gates is like Jurassic Park and you feel transported back in time to the creation of Earth where the wild animals, especially the elephants, are...
3500 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23504, USA
A great family activity in Norfolk is the Virginia Zoo. In addition to lions and tigers and bears (oh my!), the zoo has a large exhibit featuring animals from Asia. The red pandas will scamper and frolic in the trees above you—they always bring a...
