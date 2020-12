A road less traveled, this region is worth the difficult journey. Whether you're trekking for the chimpanzees of Gombe, standing amid the rain forest of Ngozi Crater rim peering into a deep lagoon, basking on the pristine sandy shores of Lake Tanganyika, or standing in an explosion of wildflowers stretching as far as the eye can see, Western Tanzania is nature's paradise, vastly untouched by roads or other tourists.