Wild West
Collected by Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert
My picks for a dream trip to America's West.
677 S 200 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101, USA
This place is awesome. If you are looking for free pool and wi-fi during the day, go there. If your looking for bar food and beer it's great for that too. And you can do all that and watch movies in their private cinema, which shows movies old and...
Utah, USA
View of Canyonlands from Mesa Arch. I placed the polarizing lens from my sunglasses over my camera to capture the details of the landscape and sky.
4000 Canyons Resort Dr #6546, Park City, UT 84098, USA
Local food products dictate the menu at The Farm, a restaurant in the Park City Mountain Resort. Nearly all the ingredients for dishes such as buttermilk-fried hen with warm potato salad, and pork with mustard spaetzle and carrots, are sourced...
703 Park Ave, Park City, UT 84060, USA
When you're ready to call it a day on the slopes, take Park City Mountain Resort’s Quittin’ Time run down to High West, the world’s only ski-in gastro-distillery. Tour the space, then try the 36th Vote Barreled Manhattan, made from a...
Utah, USA
As its biblical name implies, Zion National Park has the appeal of a place out of time. Established on November 19, 1919, the canyon and its surrounding landscape feel like a natural temple, full of arches, hoodoos, and imposing walls, some of...
Utah, USA
This national park is centered along the spine plateau above Bryce Canyon, which drops to the east from the main park road. Along the road are numerous pull-offs for enjoying views down into the canyon, with its miles and miles of awe-inspiring...
Artist Point, Wyoming 82190, USA
This was my absolute favorite place in Yellowstone. Sorry to say, this photo definitely doesn't capture the scale or the splendor or the rich color of this spot. I'm not sure any photo ever could. You'll just have to witness it for yourself. I...
Inland Ave, Empire, CA 95357, USA
You may not find an address online for this desert diorama in the middle of nowhere near Joshua Tree, CA. You can, however, get directions e-mailed to you, if you book. Walking into the grounds you enter a lifesized Barbie playland pop-up-book...
Kalispell, MT, MT, USA
I heard about Polebridge from an Australian-Indonesian man named Wayne. He's the owner of the Backpacker's Hostel in Bozeman, Montana. "There are only two hostels in the world that I rave about," he said, gushing. "The Hostel in the Forest in...
Utah, USA
Who thought geological formations could be so cool?! Besides geologists, you will too when you visit the Arches National Park. This is one of many beautiful photos that I captured while hiking through this dry, dry desert land. The heat was so...
Wyoming, USA
Having never been to the Rockies before this trip and having never seen an actual real-life in-the-flesh buffalo before, it was a pretty overwhelming moment to come across an entire herd of them crossing the main road to graze in the Snake River...
South Dakota, USA
The minute we entered Badlands National Park I was in love. From the roaming buffalo, the perfect blue sky & the puffy white clouds to the sandy colored plateaus, swaying prairie grasses and the strong, warm breeze it was like walking into another...
California, USA
Their branches wind all funky-like skyward and do not provide any shade from the stunning sun. The Joshua Tree and namesake of the National Park, line the hiking trails prevalent throughout the park. The Keys View trail is the shortest at just a...
