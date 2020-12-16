Wild Life
Collected by Murissa Shalapata , AFAR Local Expert
Wildlife experiences are unpredictable, memorable, peaceful, heart attack inducing and always a good story. Let's keep life wild!
Lost Coast, CA 95536, USA
Imagine this. You are building the Pacific Coast Highway. You go north of Ft. Bragg, north of Westport, and suddenly, you encounter enormous steep rugged mountains that that suddenly thrust upward, 2000 ft. in 2 miles. If this isn't challenging...
Ruhengeri, Rwanda
A new walking itinerary from Butterfield & Robinson emphasizes Rwanda’s natural beauty. The eight-day trip takes walkers to tea plantations and fishing villages. But the highlight is a hike in Volcanoes National Park’s high-altitude rain...
Bajo Garita, Provincia de Alajuela, La Garita, Costa Rica
No cage...just a perch under the forest canopy at the "Zoo Ave" bird sanctuary, just west of San José, Costa Rica. Several of the parrots and macaws do "speak," but most of these splendid creatures are not pets; tame enough, though, so you can...
4070 S Avenida Saracino, Hereford, AZ 85615, USA
Last April, I spent a morning hiking along the San Pedro River, just NW of Bisbee, AZ; the caterpillars were astoundingly abundant. When I stopped, I could hear them munching on leaves all around--a surround-sound of crunching, the aural fecundity...
Bastimentos Island, Panama
These little red frog are the namesake of a beautiful stretch of sand on Isla Bastimentos, an island in the Bocas del Toro archipelago in the Caribbean Sea. The island is easily reached by water taxi from Bocas del Toro and has a few good trails...
Bazaruto Island, Mozambique
One of Africa’s only surviving colonies of dugong, a cousin to the manatee, lives amid the Bazaruto Archipelago’s curling vines of seaweed. A team of conservationists based at Marlin Lodge monitors the creatures weekly. Guests can participate in...
Galápagos Islands, Ecuador
There are not many places in the world where you can capture three distinct species in a single frame. In the Galapagos you can, from just a few yards away. I especially liked watching (and photographing) the way very distant relatives interacted....
I was truly amazed at the human-like behavior of supposedly untamed brown bears cajoling and waving at me. With a zoom lens, the Noboribetsu Bear Park in Hokkaido, Japan is a great place for taking close-up photos of bears without having to go...
4850 W Powell Rd, Powell, OH 43065, USA
Voted the #1 zoo in the country, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's latest addition is a 1.3-acre yard specially designed to be the ultimate polar bear habitat called Polar Frontier. The exhibit is home to two polar bears, two Alaskan brown bears and...
6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver, BC V7R 4K9, Canada
Part of the North Shore mountain range, this 4,039-foot peak offers jaw-dropping views of the city. It’s busiest in the winter, when four chairlifts service 33 ski runs, but remains popular in the summer thanks to the steep, 1.8-mile Grouse...
Tanzania
Ngorongoro Crater is one of the world's greatest natural spectacles, its magical setting and abundant wildlife never failing to enthrall you. However the crater is just a small part of the Ngorongoro Conservation Area which offers a whole range of...
PR-458, Aguadilla Pueblo, Aguadilla 00603, Puerto Rico
One of my favorite dive sites on the west coast of Puerto Rico is Crashboat in Aguadilla. This shore dive is easily accessible for all levels of diving, and you're guaranteed to see something amazing on this artificial structure. Crashboat is...
United States
Yellowstone National Park is no secret by any stretch of the imagination. Yellowstone is one of America's most popular tourist destinations, and with good reason; there few places in the country where you can rub shoulders with grizzlies, smack...
Manú Province, Peru
When thinking about the Amazon Jungle, Brazil may first come to mind—and rightly so, as the largestportion of the rain forest is indeed in that country. However,the Amazon also makes up 60 percent of Peru’s land.Experience this fantastic landscape...
40 O'Leary Ave, St. John's, NL A1B 2C7, Canada
There are two ways to spot the 5,000 humpback whales that migrate to Newfoundland’s Atlantic coast each summer. Sail to Witless Bay, passing North America’s largest puffin colony (1 million wings strong), or jump into the 50-degree water—wearing a...
5 Geelbek St, Van Dyks Bay, Gansbaai, 7220, South Africa
The small town of Gansbaai, about an hour and a half from Cape Town, South Africa, is the Great White Shark capital of the world. Every winter scores of these ocean giants descend on the small channel between Dyer Island and Geyser Rock known...
