Wild Asia
Collected by Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
Remote and wild destinations across Asia.
Save Place
Tai Po, Hong Kong
Roughly three-quarters of Hong Kong is undeveloped land. The prime hike is the New Territories’ 62-mile MacLehose Trail, which skims gorgeous beaches and climbs to Hong Kong’s highest peak, Tai Mo Shan (3,140 feet). The trail is divided into 10...
Save Place
Jl. Monkey Forest, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Spending an early morning with our family in the monkey forest was a nice way to avoid the crowds, and have fun observing the monkeys. We enjoyed exploring this amazing nature reserve and shoot some family pictures given the lovely morning light.
Save Place
I was truly amazed at the human-like behavior of supposedly untamed brown bears cajoling and waving at me. With a zoom lens, the Noboribetsu Bear Park in Hokkaido, Japan is a great place for taking close-up photos of bears without having to go...
Save Place
South East Asia
When you visit the 700-square-mile Komodo National Park, you feel like you’re sailing through the Grand Canyon—but one that’s been flooded with crystalline water and fringed with reef. Underwater, the UNESCO World Heritage Site has more than...
Save Place
Na Hin Lat, Pak Phli District, Nakhon Nayok, Thailand
The waterfall made famous by the courageous jump on the movie THE BEACH is not located on an island in the gulf, but is actually located in Khao Yai National Park. Khoa Yai is about 2 hours northeast of Bangkok in the province of Khorat. The...
Save Place
Climbing 9 hours up stairs in the scenic Emei Shan are brings you past wild monkey preserves and many temples. One of the holiest mountains in Buddhism and by the time you reach the top dragging yourself on a bamboo walking stick you will come to...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever