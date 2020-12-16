Why Cappadocia, Turkey, Is the Most Magical Place on Earth
Collected by Danielle Walsh , AFAR Contributor
Those whimsical hot-air balloons and romantic cave hotels are only the beginning of this incredible place.
Normally a 1-2 night stay in Goreme is recommended to revel in the volcanic moonscape lands and fairy chimneys of the Cappadocian region. If you’re really short on time, though, and don’t have plans to return to Turkey anytime soon, book a day...
Esentepe Mah. No 87, Ortahisar, Urgup, Cappadocia, 50400 Ortahisar/Ürgüp/Nevşehir, Turkey
A perfect oasis, this room was my home for two nights in the Cappadocia region of Turkey, famed for its ancient caves and early Christian settlements. (2nd century!) It's not obvious from this photo, but this room is in a cave hotel, where the...
Aydinli Mah., Yavuz Sok. No:1, 50180 Göreme Belediyesi/Nevşehir Merkez/Nevşehir, Turkey
When you travel to the Cappadocia region of Turkey you have to stay in a cave hotel. Sleeping in a room carved out of the area’s ‘fairy chimney’ rock formations is inherently cool. When you realize that your room is also literally cool—even in the...
Aşağı Mahallesi, Gedik Sk. No:8, 50280 Uçhisar Belediyesi/Nevşehir Merkez/Nevşehir, Turkey
While cave hotels are a dime a dozen in Cappadocia, the area of bizarre rock formations in central Turkey, Taskonaklar Boutique Hotel is a step above the rest, winning countless awards. Located in the hills of Uchisar, Taskonaklar has both cave...
