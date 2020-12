As of this writing I've traveled to nearly 60 countries, but I've only spent a single day in Africa (Tangiers and Asilah, Morocco). It's an entire continent that I have yet to experience, and every single photo and image strengthens the allure to visit. From the wildlife of Madagascar to the beaches of Mozambique, the highlands of Rwanda to the sand dunes of Namibia, Africa tempts me on a daily basis more than any other place in the world.