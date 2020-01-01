White Hot
ตำบล ป่าอ้อดอนชัย อำเภอเ มืองเชียงราย เชียงราย 57000, Thailand
While there’s no shortage of spectacular temples in Thailand – or Asia for that matter – one of my absolute favorites is without doubt the distinctive Wat Rong Khun. Perhaps better known by the name ‘The White...
6 Rue du Forez, 75003 Paris, France
After ‘sans gluten’ found a place in the Parisian lexicon last year thanks to Helmut Newcake and more recently Noglu, vegan is the next buzzword to be embraced by locals in Paris. I still remember when dining out in the city was a daunting...
19 Rue Riad Sultan, Tangier, Morocco
There are many things to love about staying at La Tangerina, but the panoramic views from the roof terrace are at the top of my list. In this photo, the Strait of Gibraltar is visible under a cloudy sky. Standing at this viewpoint, if you turn a...
Oia 847 02, Greece
This little private church is probably the most photographed stop in Oia. Our rented house was right next to it but lower on the steps so we could see lots of people getting lots of photos. Married couples would take their photos next to it,...
1 Leicester St, West End, London WC2H 7BL, UK
Chef Fergus Henderson, best known for resurrecting Britain’s rural tradition of whole-hog (“nose-to-tail”) eating, isn’t one for embellishments. The seasonal menu at the ground-floor restaurant of his new St. John Hotel in London reads like a...
rue du bouchet, 73440 Val Thorens, France
The 88 rooms at this new hotel in the French Alps have Nordic etched-wood panels and white fur throws, plus floor-to-ceiling mountain views. Altapura is within Europe’s highest-elevation ski resort. Guests can get tips from a ski coach every...
Rosenthaler Str. 1, 10119 Berlin, Germany
The Circus Hotel,the more upscale sister establishment to the renowned Circus Hostel across the street, combines this bustling location with a style and service that gently impress rather than being in-your-face. The 60 colorful rooms—the color...
Plaza San Mateo, 1, 10003 Cáceres, Spain
The two-Michelin-star restaurant, run by chef-sommelier team Toño Pérez and José Polo, offers Iberian filet mignon and frog leg–stuffed tomatoes. These are paired with unique Spanish and international wines from the circular cellar. (Request a...
Mykonos, Mikonos, Greece
The first Greek island you’ll explore on Azamara’s nine-night Greek Isles & Adriatic Voyage is one of the most popular destinations in the Aegean Sea, Mykonos. It’s equally famous for its jet-set scene, photogenic windmills, and “Little Venice...
New Mexico, USA
White Sands, NM is a place that can't be explained without seeing it for yourself. The park opens at 7am and I would highly suggest you go that early. The sunrise against the white sand dunes is absolutely stunning. Absolutely. There are less...
1071 5th Ave, New York, NY 10128, USA
The Guggenheim Museum is a work of art in itself. Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, the building's iconic curved facade stands out on the orderly row of edifices lining its stretch of Fifth Avenue. Completed near the end of Wright's career (it...
Riga, Latvia
Riga has the largest concentration of Art Nouveau buildings in the world, several of which were designed by Mikhail Eisenstein, father of the famous Russian film director, Sergei Eisenstein. This stylized Greek warrior (designed by Eisenstein) is...
