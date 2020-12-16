Whistler with Kids
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Whistler was established as mining, logging, and fishing settlement in the early 1900s but the town has transformed itself into a world-class ski resort. Kids love the mountains, whether exploring on foot, snowboards, or skis, and the village's year-round attractions include high-energy fun and great food that appeals to everyone.
Cheakamus Lake, Squamish-Lillooet D, BC V0N 0A0, Canada
Hiking is an accessible and popular activity to partake in during the warmer seasons of Whistler. Many of the hikes are family-friendly and all are outstandingly beautiful. Some notable routes are the High Note Trail, the Cheekamus Lake Trail and...
Whistler, BC V0N 1B1, Canada
Of all the reasons to hike in B.C.’s Coast Range, visiting a train wreck would not rank high elsewhere. This is Whistler, though, where a train derailment becomes a canvas for artists and a must-see novelty that remains well off the beaten...
1040 Millar Creek Rd, Whistler, BC V0N 1B1, Canada
After your first bite of a morning glory or pecan-sticky bun, it will become very clear to you that Mark and Paul Lamming, the founders of Purebread, infuse love and care in to everything they bake. All items sold at the bakery are hand-made on a...
4335 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
Artwalk is an annual event put on by Whistler Art Council that strives to expose the community to local Whistler artists and promote their craft. During the two-month-long event (July and August), artwork is placed in various locations around the...
Whistler, BC V0N, Canada
The Peak 2 Peak Gondola that connects Whistler and Blackcomb mountains was considered a glitzy and expensive PR move when it opened in 2007. Today the 1.9-mile span, the longest unsupported span in the world, ferries hikers, bikers, and...
101-4369 Main St, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
Pizzeria Antico’s Italian decor couldn’t be more bella, from the distressed chairs to the white marble bar to the vintage road bicycle perched above the open cucina. Flatbread aficionados will find familiar fare such as the...
4295 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
One can’t complain much about weather in Whistler, most of the time it’s either sunny and warm, or wintery and cool, but sometimes (due to its close proximity to “Raincouver”) it unfortunately rains. When this happens, I head to the local movie...
Whistler, BC V0N, Canada
Whistler’s famous wilderness expert, Michael Allen, has studied the black bears that live in the Coast Mountains for more than 20 years. Allen and his team of guides lead bear-watching tours from Whistler. Learn about Whistler's black...
4282 Mountain Square, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
It takes a serious zip line to gain notice in Whistler. Ziptrek launched its lines above Fitzsimmons Creek long before the bobsleds started rumbling down the Sliding Centre or the Peak 2 Peak Gondola began soaring overhead. Though zip lines...
4340 Sundial Crescent, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
Every ski resort worth its Epic Pass has a sushi restaurant these days, but Sushi Village may have been the first and may well remain the best. When it opened more than four decades ago, Sushi Village let it be known that all sorts...
4205 Village Square, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
Armchair Books, the ultimate hangout for book nerds and literary fiends, is a small and well-stocked bookstore located in the south end of Whistler Village. Here you can find both new and ripened books, as well as a selection of magazines on...
The Green Moustache is a juice and live food bar whose mission is to serve up the healthiest organic juices, smoothies, salads, and more—all of which are designed to promote your wellbeing whilst tasting fantastic. Whether you're craving a...
Nesters, Whistler, BC V0N 1B0, Canada
This grocery chain claims to be “where the locals shop,” and in the case of Whistler, it really is true. Nester’s market suggests a more enjoyable shopping environment than the crowded IGA grocery store located in the Village. In addition to...
4090 Whistler Way, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
The host resort for the downhill ski events at the 2010 Winter Olympics, this 400-suite property continues to be a popular choice for families looking for a centrally located base: The hotel is an easy stroll to shops, restaurants, and ski...
