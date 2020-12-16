Whistler with Friends
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Whistler was established as mining, logging, and fishing settlement in the early 1900s. Since then, the small town has transformed itself in to a world-class ski resort. But the town possesses year-round attractions, including a high-energy nightlife.
4205 Village Square, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
Armchair Books, the ultimate hangout for book nerds and literary fiends, is a small and well-stocked bookstore located in the south end of Whistler Village. Here you can find both new and ripened books, as well as a selection of magazines on...
4340 Sundial Crescent, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
The best place to indulge in a fast food fix after an exhausting day on the ski hill is definitely Zog’s Dogs. Renowned for their poutine and fried onion laden smokies, Zog’s is located at the base of the Whistler Gondola and has been a local ski...
Squamish, BC V0N 1T0, Canada
It may be a longer hike and a bit of a drive, but the Chief is 100 percent worth it: The trail offers unparalleled views of Howe Sound and the contiguous mountains of Garibaldi Provincial Park. The hike is well-marked and a suitable challenge for...
109 4090 Whistler Way, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
The Adele Campbell Art Gallery provides art lovers an opportunity to view and purchase distinctive pieces by well-known west coast artists like Mike Svob and Cameron Bird. The gallery is locally owned and holds an exceptionally well-curated...
Whistler, BC V8E, Canada
Already a world class ski town, Whistler was completely revamped to prepare for the Winter Games in 2010. But don't think it's just a winter town, it is now a year round destination. The ski runs become a world class mountain biker's haven, there...
One Mile Lake, Pemberton, BC V0N 2L1, Canada
One Mile Lake is found just South of Pemberton and is accessible from Highway 99. The lake is surrounded by beautiful forested and mountainous scenery and makes for a stunning stop on the way up to Pemberton. I find the lake and surrounding area...
Village Stroll, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
Whistler Olympic Plaza was built for the 2010 Olympic games and remains in the Village as a striking arts and cultural event location. The venue is a fitting place to reminisce about the games and get a feeling for the excitement and energy that...
110 - 4222 Village Square, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
For a luxury resort to remain on top with the discerning diner, itmust evolve. Executive chef James Walt continues to plythe ingenuity he displayed when he introduced farm-to-table cuisine to Whistler. His Longtable Series—dinners set among the...
1045 Millar Creek Rd, Whistler, BC V0N 1B1, Canada
Whistler Brewing Company has been passionately producing handcrafted artisanal beers in Whistler since 1989. WBC’s beers are uniquely flavored and the brewery produces tasty seasonal specialties like “Pineapple Express Wheat Ale;” a wonderful...
4340 Sundial Crescent, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
Every ski resort worth its Epic Pass has a sushi restaurant these days, but Sushi Village may have been the first and may well remain the best. When it opened more than four decades ago, Sushi Village let it be known that all sorts...
4320 Sundial Crescent #170, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
This rocking Irish pub in the heart of Whistler Village could, on any given Saturday night, be bumping with Canadian punk, Dublin standards, or American rock. The food is classic Irish fare: stop in Sunday for the prime rib roast and perhaps a...
The Green Moustache is a juice and live food bar whose mission is to serve up the healthiest organic juices, smoothies, salads, and more—all of which are designed to promote your wellbeing whilst tasting fantastic. Whether you're craving a...
