Whistler for Couples
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Whistler was established as mining, logging, and fishing settlement in the early 1900s. Since then, the small town has transformed itself in to a world-class ski resort. But the town possesses year-round attractions, including a high-energy nightlife.
4314 Main St Unit 1, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
Despite the snow and the freezing cold temperatures, an ice cream still sounded like a good idea. Lucky for us, we found Cows in the middle of the Village Stroll, serving over 32 unique and interesting flavors. With fresh ingredients imported from...
4591 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
Fifty Two 80 styles itself as the perfect après-ski (and après-bike) hangout, but you may find you have trouble getting out on the mountain in the first place—especially once you've polished off a hearty mountain breakfast, here. After breakfast,...
4355 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
Walking through the first set of double doors offered warmth from the cold and snow outside. Walking through the second set, we were smacked in the face by the glorious smells coming from the wood fired ovens and the pizzas baking within....
Function Junction was given its name for a reason. This “funky” area still emanates the hippy spirit that pioneered a laid-back Whistler culture way back when. Function is located about five minutes south of Whistler Village, and is home to a...
8010 Mons Rd, Whistler, BC V0N 1B8, Canada
Scandinave Spa, at the edge of the forest beside Lost Lake, is a Nordic–inspired spa that recommends alternating dips in the hot and cold pools, steam rooms, and brisk waterfall rinses. There are myriad ways to stitch together...
Pemberton, BC V0N, Canada
The city of Pemberton fuses small-town charm with mountainous views and a friendly community atmosphere; the perfect place to head for a day trip from Whistler. Just thirty minutes north of Whistler by car, the drive up to Pemberton alone is...
104-4319 Main St, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
When two locals opened Alta Bistro—an intimate room withthe urban look of exposed HVAC ducts and concrete floors unlike anything else in the village—it altered Whistler’s culinary landscape. The food was equally audacious, hearty options enlivened...
Valley Trail, Whistler, BC V0N, Canada
The 25-mile Valley Trail provides an optimal circuit for anyone wanting to get in a daily run while on vacation or traveling. The locals' preferred route starts at the entrance of the Valley Trail beside Whistler Golf Club and...
4282 Mountain Square, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
Whistler Blackcomb doesn’t do anything small, so it was no surprise that Whistler Bike Park quickly emerged as the global go-to, lift-access, downhill-biking destination. The park even has its own massive festival, Crankworx,...
1045 Millar Creek Rd, Whistler, BC V0N 1B1, Canada
Whistler Brewing Company has been passionately producing handcrafted artisanal beers in Whistler since 1989. WBC’s beers are uniquely flavored and the brewery produces tasty seasonal specialties like “Pineapple Express Wheat Ale;” a wonderful...
The Green Moustache is a juice and live food bar whose mission is to serve up the healthiest organic juices, smoothies, salads, and more—all of which are designed to promote your wellbeing whilst tasting fantastic. Whether you're craving a...
