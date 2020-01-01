Whirlwind dash
Collected by Angela Rutherford
Wolvenstraat 9, 1016 EM Amsterdam, Netherlands
"9 Streets" (De 9 Straatjes) is a charming, picturesque shopping area in the heart of Amsterdam's canal district. Located between Leidsestraat and Raadhuisstraat, this area is named after the nine side streets connecting the main 17th-century...
Singel, 1012 XG Amsterdam, Netherlands
Since 1862, fresh flowers and plants have arrived by barge from the Dutch countryside to Amsterdam. While this assemblage of flora still shows up daily, it comes by van, not boat, to the Bloemenmarkt, the world's only floating flower market. Here,...
Warmoesstraat 129, 1012 JA Amsterdam, Netherlands
Cocktail bar-restaurants typically excel at one or the other, rarely both tipple and nibble. Four month old Tales & Spirits, located in the beating heart of Amsterdam, manages to succeed on both fronts. The cocktails are both creative in name...
Brouwersgracht 60, 1013 GX Amsterdam, Netherlands
De Belhamel restaurant is located near the Central train station in a very quiet residential neighborhood. It would be hard to find a prettier location for a leisurely lunch or romantic dinner - the restaurant sits at the junction of the...
Prinsengracht 381, 1016 HL Amsterdam, Netherlands
If artful cuisine served in sleek yet homey ambiance appeals, it would be sinful to miss Envy, a chic pearl on Prinsengracht, honored for the sixth consecutive year by Michelin. You're not likely to commit gluttony at this Italian deli-inspired...
Eerste Looiersdwarsstraat 15, 1016 VL Amsterdam, Netherlands
Giant legs of air-dried pork dangle from the ceiling of this aioli-scented tapas bar, transporting diners to Andalusia. For the liveliest experience, bring a few friends and pull up stools at the bar, where you can watch a duo of Spanish chefs...
Jan Pieter Heijestraat 190, 1054 MN Amsterdam, Netherlands
It's kitschy Africana at its best in Amsterdam's non-touristy Oud-West. Named for the Ethiopian Empire that reigned from the 12th century until 1975, Abyssinia's interior seems to represent an old African hut. Vibrant colors and flavors assault...
Zeedijk 111-113, 1012 AV Amsterdam, Netherlands
Few restaurants have been immortalized in both a popular book and a movie. Nam Kee, operated since 1981 by the Chan family in Amsterdam's Zeedijk is one. A Chinatown favorite long before Dutch novelist Kees van Beijnum alerted foodies to oysters'...
1071 Amsterdam, Netherlands
Beloved by locals and popular with tourists, the Vondelpark is a 120-acre oasis of green in buzzing Amsterdam, southeast of the Leidseplein. Opened in 1865 as the Nieuwe Park, it was later renamed after 17th-century Dutch playwright Joost van den...
Oudezijds Voorburgwal 10, 1012 GD Amsterdam, Netherlands
Michael Bublé was singing romantic ballads when I strolled into this Andalusian-style tapas bar in the heart of the Red Light District with a few friends in tow. While Shakira or Enrique Inglesias might have provided a more appropriate...
