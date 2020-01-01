Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Best Hotels in and Near Banff and Jasper National Parks

Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
List View
Map View
There’s no wrong answer when it comes to choosing a place to stay near Banff and Jasper National Parks. Whether you pick a mountain resort, a family-friendly hotel, or lodging in downtown Banff, you’ll likely end up with views of the Canadian Rockies, the glacial blue waters of Pyramid Lake, or even a bighorn sheep or two. As a bonus, most hotels in the region are easily accessible from the international airport and the Icefields Parkway.
Save Place

Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge

1 Old Lodge Rd, Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
Opened in 1915 as Tent City—a string of luxury canvas tents along Lac Beauvert, with vistas of Whistlers Peak and Pyramid Mountain—the iconic Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge was possibly North America’s first “glamping”...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise

111 Lake Louise Dr, Lake Louise, AB T0L 1E0, Canada
One of Canada’s most iconic hotels, the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise is cradled by the Rocky Mountains, its grand, castle-like structure surrounded by towering peaks and the pristine, protected wilderness of Banff National Park. The...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Moraine Lake Lodge

1 Moraine Lake Rd, Lake Louise, AB T0L 1E0, Canada
Open seasonally from June 1 through October 1, Moraine Lake Lodge is, as its name suggests, set right on the stunning turquoise waters of the glacier-fed Moraine Lake in Banff National Park. The lake is one of the most photographed locations in ...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Post Hotel & Spa

200 Pipestone Rd, Lake Louise, AB T0L 1E0, Canada
The Post Hotel & Spa is set in the heart of the pristine Banff National Park, surrounded by the Canadian Rocky Mountains and overlooking Lake Louise. The original log-walled lodge—opened in 1942 as the Lake Louise Ski Lodge—has...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Buffalo Mountain Lodge

700 Tunnel Mountain Rd, Banff, AB T0L, Canada
Set just a 15-minute walk from the irresistibly photogenic town of Banff within the pristine surrounds of Banff National Park, Buffalo Mountain Lodge lives up to every rustic Rocky Mountain vacation fantasy. Deer can even be spotted nibbling on...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Fairmont Banff Springs

405 Spray Ave, Banff, AB T1L 1J4, Canada
Set in the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Banff National Park, the year-round Fairmont Banff Springs was the brainchild of Sir William Cornelius Van Horne, president of the Canadian Pacific Railway. On arrival at Banff, the tourism visionary made...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Mount Royal Hotel

138 Banff Ave, Banff, AB T1L 1A7, Canada
Why we love it: An iconic hotel made new again with a stylish design and laidback approach to luxury

The Highlights:
- Reasonably priced rooms in the center of town
- A hip rooftop with two hot tubs and breathtaking views
- A thoughtful design...
More Details >
Save Place

Sunshine Mountain Lodge

1 Sunshine Access Road, Banff, AB T1L 1J5, Canada
The ultimate vacation destination for ski lovers, the Sunshine Mountain Lodge is open only seasonally, from November through May for the winter season and from late June through September for the summer season. Sunshine Mountain offers a relaxed,...
More Details >
Check Availability >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Travel News The Real Story Behind Venice’s Newly Crystal-Clear Canals
  2. 2 Travel News Quarantine. Self-Isolation. Lockdown. Shelter in Place. What’s the Difference?
  3. 3 Travel News Virtual Museum Tours, Performances, and Tutorials to Keep You (and Your Kids) Entertained at Home
  4. 4 Air Travel TSA Just Made Some Major Changes to Its Rules Due to Coronavirus
  5. 5 Travel News What Life Looks Like in Locked-Down Countries

More From AFAR

MoMA Is Offering Free Online Art Courses You Can Take at Home
MoMA Is Offering Free Online Art Courses You Can Take at Home
13 Movies Set in Paris to Stream Right Now
13 Movies Set in Paris to Stream Right Now
26 Independent Bookstores in the U.S. That We Love
26 Independent Bookstores in the U.S. That We Love
The Best New Hotels in the World: The Stay List
The Best New Hotels in the World: The Stay List