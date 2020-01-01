Where to Shop in Xi'an
Collected by Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
Save Place
Shuyuanmen Pedestrian St, ZhongLou ShangQuan, Beilin Qu, Xian Shi, Shaanxi Sheng, China, 710001
Xian's art district is called Shuyuanmen, 书院门, and there are some local artists here that sell paper cut art. Paper cutting began as a major art form in Xi'an around the seventh century, which was the city's heyday. People in China place cut paper...
Save Place
China, Shaanxi, Xian Shi, Weiyang Qu, 范家南村54号 邮政编码: 710016
The Muslim Quarter of Xi'an is famous for its vendors of dried fruits and nuts. These aren't just any old packs of nuts. They are of the finest quality, selected and dried by hand. A pound of shelled walnuts goes for the equivalent of around $10....
Save Place
Xi'an, Shaanxi, China
Located near the Small Wild Goose Pagoda, this market is complete with stall after stall of curios, furniture, accent pieces and handicrafts, perfect for an afternoon of treasure hunting. Though beautiful and attractive, you'll need to search...
Save Place
Shi Ji Jin Hua Xing Guang Cheng, QuJiang ShangQuan, Yanta Qu, Xian Shi, Shaanxi Sheng, China, 710061
This is a new mall down in the Yanta area, across from the Westin. It is an enormous building built in the old Chinese architectural style of the city, which is very cool. Inside there are a couple of good and clean Chinese food options, which are...
Save Place
Qujiang Shangquan, Yanta, Xi'an, Shaanxi, China, 710061
This is a great little market directly across the street from the Westin and south of the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda. It's oriented towards visitors and tourists, so there are lots of cheap souvenirs. However, there are also plenty of cool, locally...
Save Place
Qujiang Shangquan, Yanta, Xi'an, China, 710061
There's an amazing gallery and high-end shop just off the lobby of the Westin hotel. It has stunning examples of classic Chinese jewelry, and art such as jade Buddhas and hand-carved horse statues. Outside of the store is a beautiful atrium where...
Save Place
6 Jiefang Market, ZhongLou ShangQuan, Beilin Qu, Xian Shi, Shaanxi Sheng, China, 710001
Come here to shop til you drop - this is one of the city's biggest malls, and is filled with both local shops and familiar brands like Adidas and Calvin Klein. Located near the Bell Tower, there's also a supermarket here if you need to top up on...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever