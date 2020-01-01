Where to shop in seattle
Collected by Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert
5332 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
A charmingly decorated paper-goods store in Ballard’s shopping area, Lucca has a touch of gothic style, between the black walls. lavish chandeliers, and mounted animal heads, but it’s done with a distinctly playful feel. The mismatched tables and...
5408 22nd Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
Venue Studios & Boutique is a combination of work studio spaces for artists and designers, and a consignment boutique for over 40 Seattle artists and designers. You’ll find local art, notecards, hand-thrown ceramics, photography, jewelry, bags,...
4306 SW Alaska St, Seattle, WA 98116, USA
For a great selection of art, jewelry, apparel, and decor from local Northwest artists, it’s hard to beat Twilight Gallery & Boutique. Their spacious West Seattle gallery/shop at the Alaska Junction carries leather goods, modern jewelry, quirky...
608 Maynard Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Chinatown, aka the International District, isn’t all souvenir stores and dim sum; there are museums, galleries, and indie boutiques like Tuesday Scarves. Owner/designer Rian Robison's tiny shop is brightly decorated with long, looped infinity...
2300 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
Endless Knot is a fun and stylish women’s clothing boutique in Belltown carrying mostly independent and local designers, including Seattle label Prairie Underground. Expect boutique prices, but you can find colorful, pretty separates and dresses...
603 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
If you’re traveling with a little one (or you just like games), you’ll definitely want to make a stop at Magic Mouse Toys in Pioneer Square. It’s sensory overload the moment you walk in, with every shelf and surface in this two-floor store crammed...
1521 10th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
The Elliott Bay Book Company is the Seattle bookstore and, thankfully, survived its move from Pioneer Square to Capitol Hill with soul and towering cedar bookcases intact. Elliott Bay lost a significant chunk of square footage during the move...
1914 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Just down the block from Schmancy (get it?), Fancy is a charming little jewelry boutique with gorgeous, modern jewelry and art. They’re a Seattle-based company focused on producing high-quality jewelry that is 100% handmade of ethically sourced...
1535 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
It should come as no surprise that Seattle has an umbrella boutique downtown. What might be a surprise is the fact that you can rent umbrellas by the day (and that a single day’s rental might be what you were expecting to pay to purchase one...
1530 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
For over 30 years, Seattle’s Made in Washington store has brought the best of the state’s locally produced food and gifts together in one convenient spot. Build your own gift basket with smoked salmon, coffee, fruit preserves, and flavored oils...
310 Occidental Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Bigger isn’t always better. Clementine is no shoe warehouse, but it doesn’t need to be; owner Linda Walsh carefully selects bold and colorful shoes, clothes, and bags by Northwest designers and beyond to fill her shop. We love the made-to-order...
