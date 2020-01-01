Where are you going?
The Best Shopping in Rome

Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
No Roman holiday would be complete without spending some time, at the very least, window shopping your way through the city. But it will be hard to stave off the urge to buy goods on some of the world's best shopping streets. (Roads leading to the Spanish Steps tend to be lined with beautiful goods.) Rome's shops sell exquisite delights from Italian designers, including leather bags, clothes and accessories (the eyeglasses at Ottica Spiezia will make you swoon), and much more. Of course, there are also plenty of food shops so you can bring home the tastes of Rome too.
Artisanal Cornucopia

Artisanal Cornucopia is both art space and concept store, curated entirely by owner Elif Sallorenzo. Sallorenzo has an eclectic eye for design and fashion, and introduces Rome to pieces by established designers like Aquazzura to emerging,...
Campomarzio70

Piazza della Rotonda, 70, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Head to this beautiful boutique not far from the Spanish Steps for hard-to-find fragrances and cosmetics in an atmosphere more like an elegant townhouse than a store. Shop for a signature scent, a gorgeously scented Fornasetti candle or a winsome...
Federico Polidori

8, Via del Piè di Marmo, 7, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Federico Polidori makes hand crafted leather bags, saddles, belts, wallets and other accessories in his small shop in Rome's historical center. In addition to items displayed in the workshop, Polidori will also make custom objects.
Gammarelli

Via di S. Chiara, 34, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Wandering down the small via S. Chiara I spotted this shop that makes vestments for the Pope. I was tempted to go in and order a pair of red shoes but thought better of it. Since 1798 the Gammarelli family have been outfitting popes, bishops and...
La Bottega del Cioccolato

Via Leonina, 82, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
Autumn in Rome means the return of chocolate season! Artisanal chocolate shops slow their productions during the hot summer months, focusing instead on Jordan almonds, fruit jellies and other non-melty sweets. By November, the city's few but...
Nicotra di San Giacomo

Via del Governo Vecchio, 128, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
At Nicotra di San Giacomo, artisans blend weaving and metal work, creating wearable tapestries made from gold, silver and silk threads. Their cuff bracelets, braided necklaces and rings are made according to techniques passed down by Renaissance...
Ottica Spiezia

If the eyes are the window to the soul, they should be well framed. Choose your new pair from Italian names like Persol and Bulgari, or from the family-run shop's own in-house designs. Even Pope Francis gets his specs here.
Spazio Artigiano Sas

Vicolo dei Serpenti, 13, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
Cristina Venezia's shop in Rome's Monti district is a treasure trove of artisanal objects. Shop for stunning hand-painted ceramics—which she sources from small artisanal studios all over Italy—and be sure to check out her own creations: scarves...
C.U.C.I.N.A.

Piazza Euclide, 40, 00197 Roma RM, Italy
There are a few branches of this well-equipped kitchen and homewares store scattered throughout Rome, where you can pick up the perfect parmesan grater or a classic Bialetti Moka to brew your morning expresso. The metal or glass containers stamped...
Tina Sondergaard

Via del Boschetto, 1, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
In her small shop in Monti, Danish-born Tina Sondergaard whips up sublime custom-made dresses with a 1950s vibe. You can pick from luxe fabrics with bold graphics to jewel-colored shantung, and buy the perfect party dress either off the rack or...
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon's Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
