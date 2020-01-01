The Best Shopping in Rome

No Roman holiday would be complete without spending some time, at the very least, window shopping your way through the city. But it will be hard to stave off the urge to buy goods on some of the world's best shopping streets. (Roads leading to the Spanish Steps tend to be lined with beautiful goods.) Rome's shops sell exquisite delights from Italian designers, including leather bags, clothes and accessories (the eyeglasses at Ottica Spiezia will make you swoon), and much more. Of course, there are also plenty of food shops so you can bring home the tastes of Rome too.