The Best Shopping in Paris
Collected by Sylvia Sabes-Dublanc , AFAR Local Expert
You might want to consider bringing an extra suitcase when visiting Paris, home of magnificent Art Deco and Art Nouveau department stores, sprawling flea markets, and one-of-a-kind boutiques – you definitely don't want to go home empty-handed.
5 Rue de Picardie, 75003 Paris, France
Empreintes is a craft concept store housed on three light and airy floors of a mansion in the upper Marais. The jewelry, furniture, garments, and housewares displayed here have been created exclusively by members of a French...
132-140 Rue des Rosiers, 93400 Saint-Ouen, France
Marché aux Puces de St-Ouen, aka Clignancourt, is Europe’s largest flea market and the city’s favorite place to find a bargain. Exiting the Métro at Porte de Clignancourt, those in the know pass by the counterfeit...
16 Rue des Saints-Pères, 75007 Paris, France
Paris is known not just for romance but also as a destination for art—creating art, viewing art, and buying art in all its forms. On the first Thursday of every month the art galleries in the neighborhood of St.-Germain-des-Prés...
33 Rue de Poitou, 75003 Paris, France
Tammy & Benjamin offers an antidote to the modern disposable lifestyle with a selection of limited-edition leather bags. The shelves are stocked with streamlined backpacks, practical yet charming totes, and pocketbooks that could have...
Viaduc des Arts, 85 Avenue Daumesnil, 75012 Paris, France
Le Viaduc des Arts, an abandoned railway line, was converted into an elevated park, and the arches below it were turned into ateliers for artisans. Parasolerie Heurtault is one of the workshops worth a detour. Master artisan Michel...
111 Boulevard Beaumarchais, 75003 Paris, France
It isn't uncommon to see large tour buses idling in front of Merci, one of the city's most popular home and design shops, as visitors alight, armed with canvas shopping totes and credit cards at the ready. The store's philanthropic mission brings...
81 Rue des Martyrs, 75018 Paris, France
Known for the poetic hippie style of her jewelry designs, Emmanuelle Zysman works from a Paris atelier, designing pieces in hammered silver, vermeil, and gold studded with semiprecious stones, like black diamonds, garnets, and turquoise....
Paris, France
In the heart of Paris, yet well off the beaten path, the market along Rue Daguerre trades in a vibrant social scene. Beginning with the food vendors, who hawk everything from the catch of the day to the fruits of the season, the shopping...
78 Rue de Seine, 75006 Paris, France
Cire Trudon began as a small grocery shop in 1643, grew enough in stature by 1725 to sell candles to the court of Louis XV by 1725, and has continued to shed light in Paris through the Revolution, Napoleon’s reign, the...
The location for the most charming scenes in the movie Amélie, this once-forgotten neighborhood is now a destination for the young and fun-loving. As soon as the weather turns warm, picnickers line the paths along this...
Paris, France
This picturesque street in one of Paris’s poshest quartiers is dotted with gourmet sweet shops. Beginning at the eponymous Rue du Bac metro station, Chapon offers decadent taste-tests of single-estate chocolate mousses. On the next corner,...
5 Rue de la Banque, 75002 Paris, France
Shopping passages were built in the 19th century to give Parisians protection from muddy streets and horse-drawn vehicles. Galerie Vivienne is a beautiful restored 19th-century passage with entrances at the Rue des Petits-Champs, Rue de la...
46 Rue du Bac, 75007 Paris, France
Since 1831 Deyrolle has been the taxidermist for Parisians. In the two-story shop on the lovely Rue du Bac, you'll find everything from domestic animals and large exotic mammals (lions! zebras!) to insects, shells, birds, and educational...
Rue d'Aligre et, Place d'Aligre, 75012 Paris, France
Marché d'Aligre is a very special place: Commerces de bouche (mouth businesses!) line up to sell their goods, an orchestra of voices calls out daily specials, and cheesemongers offer free samples. The market's selection changes...
9 Rue des Martyrs, 75009 Paris, France
The friendly neighborhood of Rue des Martyrs is a favorite destination for buying edible souvenirs of Paris. To get started, head to No. 9, where the beautiful Chambre aux Confitures stocks endless jars of jam for your...
3 Rue Notre Dame des Champs, 75006 Paris, France
At Maison Verot, locals get in line to stock up on all kinds of elaborate goodies. Verot has been making some of Paris's best charcuterie since 1930, and it is still winning prestigious awards. Products vary with the season but will...
86 Avenue Gambetta, 75020 Paris, France
Even before its designation as 2010's best bakery by restaurant guide Gault & Millau, La Gambette à Pain drew long lines to buy its bread. The boulangerie bakes some of the best loaves in the city, working with carefully...
37 Rue de la Bûcherie, 75005 Paris, France
Located at 37 Rue de la Bûcherie, a stone’s throw from the Seine and draped in the shadow of Notre Dame, is what should be proclaimed one of France’s national treasures: the Shakespeare and Company bookstore. This is...
99 Rue Saint-Antoine, 75004 Paris, France
Locals queue up for delicious cheeses from this fromagerie, whose namesake owner received a Meilleur Ouvrier de France, the country's highest honor for a craftsperson (in this case, for his skills as a master of cheese). Aged Comté is king...
Jardin du Palais Royal, 24 Galerie de Montpensier, 75001 Paris, France
Opinionated, obsessive designer Didier Ludot has one of the city’s best collections of vintage couture and accessories. If you’re looking for that perfect Courrèges dress or a mint-condition Hermès Plume bag (one of Ludot’s personal favorites),...
75009 Paris, France
Galeries Lafayette Haussmann is worth a visit if only to stand under its magnificent glass dome. The family business has survived as a one-stop-shopping hub for five generations, thanks to steady innovation and an emphasis on high fashion and...
24 Rue de Sèvres, 75007 Paris, France
A five-level emporium specializing in French luxury brands (Louis Vuitton, Dior, Chanel), Le Bon Marché traces its origins to a stall run by a hatmaker’s son and his wife in 1852. The beauty department is under an Art Deco glass ceiling; the third...
83 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris, France
Behind the iconic orange-red facade you'll find a treasure-trove of art and design books, with a vast selection that covers photography, landscape architecture, fashion, graphic design, street art and much, much more. The shop also stocks...
5 Rue Houdon, 75018 Paris, France
Shopping at this store in the Montmartre feels more like visiting a young Parisian fashionista's flat, with independent designer duds spread out across various furnished "rooms." Around 20 brands are carried here—and most of the items are made...
133 Av. des Champs-Élysées, 75008 Paris, France
This isn't your local Walgreens—the edgy glass-and-steel facade should tell you that. And while you can buy aspirin at its pharmacy or Le Figaro at its newsagent, Publicis is really about upmarket retail: Petrossian caviar, Acqua di Parma cologne,...
66 Rue de la Verrerie, 75004 Paris, France
Lucky Records is an institution in Paris, well at least for those on the hunt for music and collectibles from two of the most popular gay icons of recent music history. Looking for that rare vinyl pressing of "Spotlight," Madonna's tune that was...
34 Rue de Grenelle, 75007 Paris, France
With a girly, boudoir-like vibe—all rose-colored furnishings and filmy pink curtains—the boutique sets the stage for Fifi Chachnil's delicate, 50s-inspired underthings. Expect lots of lace and bows—and even fur accents—on the vintage-style bras,...
18-20 Rue Coquillière, 75001 Paris, France
This cramped and crowded temple to cookware is where Julia Child shopped, which might surprise you given how no-frills it is. Creaky floorboards, bad lighting and a basement haphazardly crammed with copper pots and pans is hardly a...
3-5 Square de l'Opéra-Louis Jouvet, 75009 Paris, France
3 Place du Palais Bourbon, 75007 Paris, France
L’Atelier Renard has been making custom handbags for France’s elite for generations, using a technique that was originally created for horse saddles. Atelier Renard handcrafts elegant bags destined to become family heirlooms....
