The Best Shopping in New York City
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
New York City's distinct neighborhoods offer up all kinds of shopping experiences. Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and the side streets of SoHo are hubs for designer and indie boutiques. Department stores have their flagships planted on Madison Avenue around 57th Street, and you can score bargains at downtown's Century 21. Here are some of the most unique places to shop in the Big Apple, including flea markets and museums.
889 Broadway, New York, NY 10003, USA
Since 1986, this kitchen supply store has been selling whimsical, New York-centric plates, bowls, barware, dish towels, and other entertaining doo-dads you'll suddenly feel you can't live without. Want a set of glasses frosted with an image of the...
219 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
For more than a decade, Catbird has been the go-to Brooklyn jeweler for those interested in personalized rings, necklaces, and other accessories. The atelier claims to use gold that is either recycled or fair trade, as well as stones that are...
610 5th Ave, New York, NY 10020, USA
New York has no shortage of places where you can spend your money, but one of the most famous strips of retail fantasies runs along Fifth Avenue, starting at Saks Fifth Avenue at 48th Street (across the street is the southern end of Rockefeller...
3, 76 Greene St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Art, home decor, clothing, and beauty items are the varied wares on sale in this apartment-like boutique, where the placement of each object in the setting helps shoppers imagine it in their own home. In the parlance of the owners, it's...
21 Dey St, New York, NY 10007, USA
Located in Lower Manhattan, across from the World Trade Center site, the Century 21 flagship store is a must-shop for bargain hunters. (There are also locations in downtown Brooklyn and on the Upper West Side, at Broadway and 66th Street.)...
828 Broadway, New York, NY 10003, USA
If you are a fan of the old-fashioned brick-and-mortar bookstore, then you'll be in heaven at the Strand, on Broadway at 12th Street. The store boasts that it has 2.5 million books, or 18 miles of them. While we aren't sure how they measured books...
337 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014, USA
Many of New York’s original haberdasheries have vanished over the years, victims of high rents and changing customer tastes. But classic hats have been making a comeback among New Yorkers lately, and Goorin Bros. is one of the popular places to...
New York City has some stellar thrift stores, most of which benefit charities. The finest are run by the social service organization Housing Works, which provides assistance to people living with HIV/AIDS. Celebrities have been spotted dropping...
11 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019, USA
Did you fall in love with a Picasso or Pollock during your meander through MoMA? Stop by the MoMA Store for a print or postcard. The large shop also has art books, toys, home goods, and gifts, most of which reflect the pieces and themes in the...
285 N 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
1970s and '80s rock t-shirts, cowboy boots, jean jackets, and flannels that will transport you back to the dawn of Nirvana and Pearl Jam are the specialties at this vintage shop in Williamsburg. Most of the goods on sale are color-coded making...
51 N 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Brooklyn Flea has enriched the city landscape with a contemporary spin to the traditional concept of a flea market. Find beauty in unexpected places at the Flea. With a range of vendors of antiques and vintage clothing, a selection of jewelry, art...
550 Broadway, New York, NY 10012, USA
If Fifth Avenue in Midtown is New York's primary higher-end retail strip, with Saks Fifth Avenue, Henri Bendel, and Bergdorf Goodman as its anchors, the SoHo section of Broadway (between Houston and Canal) is its less glamorous sister, crowded...
1050 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10022, USA
Seek, and antiquers shall find that New York is a paradise of flea markets, vintage shops, and emporia like this one offering up all kinds of goods. The Manhattan Art and Antique Center is in Midtown East, near the tony Sutton Place enclave. Its...
484 Broome St, New York, NY 10013, USA
Honduran-American entrepreneur Maribel Lieberman opened this chocolate emporium in 2002 and it’s been a hit ever since, not the least reason being that it evokes the joy, beauty, and attention to detail that characterized the movie,...
94 Greenwich Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
For the most part, New York City is not a fragrant place. True: there are lots of odors. Few of them, however, are truly appealing. If the city's unique aroma starts to overwhelm, head to Greenwich Village for a literal breather at Frederic Malle,...
75 9th Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
Between 15th and 16th streets on Ninth Avenue in Chelsea, the Chelsea Market is a food court with New York attitude. Its restaurants and shops sell Australian meat pies, banh mi, and lobster rolls. These are no fast-food chains—this is a...
107 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017, USA
Brimming with unique gifts, Kidding Around is not to be missed when traveling with your family through Grand Central station. Unlike kitschy tourist shops, most toys here are made to last a childhood. Their towering window display even lured me...
888 Broadway, New York, NY 10003, USA
Just north of Union Square, ABC’s Manhattan flagship spreads across several floors of a warehouse-like corner building. It’s long championed craftsmanship and sustainability, with covetable home goods—vintage textiles, lighting,...
548 1/2 Hudson St # A, New York, NY 10014, USA
“The End of History is an unexpected spot in the West Village with a vast array of vintage glass and ceramics from the 1950s and ’60s.” —Jonathan Adler This appeared in the October 2013 issue.
123 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10016, USA
Located in Manhattan's "Curry Hill" (a play on the neighborhood's formal name, Murray Hill) and surrounded by Indian restaurants frequented by taxi drivers for quick to-go plates, Kalustyan's is a must-stop for nuts, spices, and other specialty...
3, 225 W 37th St, New York, NY 10018, USA
If you have a sewing or quilting project, Mood Fabric in Manhattan should be your first stop. It’s one of the last big names in the city's Garment District. Project Runway fans will recognize the store because the contestants gather their supplies...
108 Rivington St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Morris “Moishe” Cohen began selling sweets out of a pushcart in 1937. Today, the family-run business is a beloved Lower East Side institution, stocked from floor to ceiling with more than 2,000 items: dried fruit and nuts, imported...
476 5th Ave, New York, NY 10018, USA
The New York-themed souvenirs sold around Times Square or along Fifth Avenue tend to be terribly kitschy, cheaply made, and overpriced. For a more lasting, sophisticated reminder of your time in New York, browse the selection at the gift shop of...
120 Essex St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Essex Street Market has existed in various iterations since the 1940s, when it was established in an effort to control crowding of vendors on city streets. It's become a prime place for food shopping on the Lower East Side, with most of the shops...
