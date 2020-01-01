The Best Places to Shop in Mexico City
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
International brands and big-box stores from the U.S. have popped up all over Mexico City, but local markets remain strong. Authentic Mexican arts, crafts, foodstuffs, clothing, and jewelry are still easy to find if you know where to look—and supporting these traditions helps ensure their survival.
Colima 180, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
There are some international brands available here, but clothing, shoes, and accessories imagined, designed, and made in Mexico are the main inventory in this Roma boutique, which also bills itself as a gallery and taller, or workshop. Casa...
Av Presidente Masaryk 360 Loc 21, Miguel Hidalgo, Polanco, Polanco III Secc, 11510 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Children aren't left out of the shopping fun in Mexico City, which has dozens of market stalls, shops, and boutiques dedicated to goods made just for them. One of the best is Arroz con Leche, whose clothing is inspired by but not confined to...
Córdoba 25, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The atmosphere at this high-end bookstore in Colonia Roma brilliantly walks the line between book-as-information and book-as-object. The visual impact is absolute: Impeccable volumes are showcased on matching shelves that rise like cliff faces on...
Alejandro Dumas 81, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
El Péndulo elevates the café-bookstore concept exceptionally well, inviting you to linger for hours over coffee and pastries in its large, two-level cafe (there are even tables on the second floor's balcony). Books in Spanish and...
Av. Álvaro Obregón 200, Roma Nte., 06700 Cuauhtemoc, CDMX, Mexico
Now based at several branded boutiques (including outposts in Roma, downtown, and posh Lomas de Chapultepec), and with a growing presence in some of the city’s smartest specialty shops, Mexican designer Carla Fernández has come into her own as a...
Dr. Atl 62, Sta María la Ribera, 06400 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
True, it would be impossible to pack that incredible vanity in your luggage, but that shouldn't stop you from visiting Década if you love vintage furniture. After all, the staff can pack any object for shipping, and there are plenty of smaller...
Calle Isabel la Catolica 30, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
This shop, down a tiny sunny alley off a sidestreet in Colonia Roma (Córdoba 67 interior 7), is like many other Mexico City’s shops that support women’s crafts collective, but it’s slightly different in that it carefully...
Paseo de la Reforma 116, Cuauhtémoc, 06500 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
If you're concerned about the provenance of handcrafts and whether your purchase will genuinely benefit the craftsperson or artist who made it, then confine your shopping to FONART. This government-sponsored project ensures that all of its...
Calle Dinamarca 44, Juárez, 06600 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
A sliver of a boutique, with several levels, and discreetly tucked into a quiet street in the Juarez neighborhood, Loose Blues artfully serves up a clever selection of accessories and apparel for its deliberately insouciant, hipster...
Jalapa 129, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
A sense of nerdy fun suffuses the proceedings at La Increíble Librería, a bookstore whose proprietors have already combed through the standard shop’s offerings and whittled it down to a mix of vintage and new volumes, all...
Lope de Vega 330, Polanco, Polanco V Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Consistent with the trend of sourcing made-in-Mexico products that depart from the Technicolor serapes of days of yore, Onora's home goods are Mexican-made, but few have the vivid colors that many people have come to associate with Mexican design....
Gobernador Rafael Rebollar 94, San Miguel Chapultepec I Secc, 11850 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Three friends who found themselves thrown together in the New York of the 1990s—artist Gabriel Orozco, who has been featured at MoMA, the Pompidou Center, and the Tate Modern; Mónica Manzutto, who worked at the Marian Goodman Gallery; and José...
Campos Elíseos 199 PH, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, 11570 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Don't roll up to 199 Campos Eliseos expecting to pop in and shop; this is an appointment-only antiques fever dream, the baby of Rodrigo Rivero Lake, perhaps Mexico's most renowned (and obsessive) collector. Paintings, photos, books, and a...
Porfirian-era mansions are the setting for many hotspots in Mexico City, from restaurants and bars to design boutiques. Roma Quince falls into the latter category; this "concept store" has an abundance of home goods and clothing, all made in...
A, Río Amazonas 73, Col. Renacimiento, Cuauhtémoc, 06500 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Mexico has a long tradition of exceptional design, and that is just as true in the fashion sphere as it is in architecture and art. Taxonomía is a nod to this fact, with all of its clothing and accessories inspired by and designed in Mexico by...
Calle Celaya 25, Hipódromo, 06100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
English-speaking bibliophiles love Under the Volcano for its cozy, welcoming space, where shelves stretch from floor to ceiling and wall to wall, sagging under the weight of previously read and gently used books. Those that don't fit on shelves...
Av. Emilio Castelar 215, Polanco, Polanco III Secc, 11550 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Designer Francisco Cancino is, like many of his contemporaries, interested in ushering in the new era of modern Mexican fashion, and he's acquired plenty of admirers in the process. Stop by his Polanco atelier for his women's clothing: all sleek...
S/N, Balderas, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06040 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Looking for traditional Mexican crafts and home wares, such as the beautifully colored, hand-painted bowls and plates you've eaten off of at so many restaurants? Head to La Ciudadela, an artists' market that for more than a century has drawn...
Plaza San Jacinto 11, San Ángel TNT, San Ángel, Álvaro Obregón, 01000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Once a separate municipality, San Ángel—in the city’s south, nestled into its western foothills—is a leafy, genteel enclave whose relative isolation adds a soigné feel (for better or worse) you won’t find in...
Ignacio Allende 77, Lagunilla, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Mexico City’s fabulous Sundays-only flea market—in a down-at-the-heels neighborhood near the Centro Histórico that looks worse than it is—is a must-do for anyone who loves the nostalgic or the campy. No fewer than six...
