Where to shop in mendoza

Collected by Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor
From Aristides to Chacras de Coria, here are some of the best places to browse and buy designer clothes, swimwear, and luxurious leather goods.
Palmares Open Mall

Av. San Martín Sur 2875, M5501 Godoy Cruz, Mendoza, Argentina
In a country that has more cows than people, you can't visit Argentina without shopping for leather goods. Prune opened its doors in 1999 and is one of Argentina's premier brands for quality leather goods that are stylish and great value. They...
Victoria Estelrich Swimwear

G Espejo 19, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
As the saying goes, “When in Rome...,” and in Mendoza, this means slipping into an immodestly cut bikini bottom to blend in with the locals. Get rid of those American tan lines with some of the most adorable bikinis in the southern hemisphere. Two...
Winery & Company

Chile 898, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Winery & Company occupies an old colonial house on a leafy Mendoza street. Its old, worn wooden floors speckled with sunlight have just the right vintage feel for wine browsing. It's several rooms are stacked with wrought iron shelves...
Cosset

Av. Arístides Villanueva 537, M5500EPA Mendoza, Argentina
This hip boutique on Aristides, part bookstore and part clothing and home-décor retailer, subliminally screams Brooklyn cool. The owner of Cosset is a culture vulture who also runs a production company called Musik+Arte with a renowned Mendocenean...
ENTRÁ Y FLIPÁ

Coronel Rodriguez 737, Mendoza, Argentina
Entra y Flipa, which translates to “enter and flip out” is a trendy clothing boutique on Aristides selling popular Argentine brands like Ay not dead, Maria Cher, Cora Groppo, and Retink. There is a fashionable selection of casual and evening women...
Cloter

Coronel Rodriguez 737, Mendoza, Argentina
Cloter is a hip Argentine brand for pretty young things (think H&M and Forever 21) with trendy prints, sexy cuts and fashionable basics. You can add a touch of Latin flair to your wardrobe. Arístides Villanueva 129; +54 261 429 6997
Faena Art Hotel

Martha Salotti 445, C1107 CMB, Buenos Aires, Argentina
The historic El Porteño building, a onetime grain warehouse made of imported Manchester bricks, was slated for demolition in 1998 before a local cultural preservation group stepped in. Soon after, Argentine fashion designer Alan Faena...
Algodon Wine Estates

RN144, Mendoza, Argentina
Travelers who think heaven should include golf, tennis, horseback riding, mountains, vineyards, and mouthwatering food and wine all in one place should book a stay at Algodon Wine Estates. The property rolls across 2,000 acres of picturesque...
Las Huellas - Ideas Con Encanto

Chile 1099, M5500GQM Mendoza, Argentina
This colorful boutique in downtown Mendoza is filled with novel Argentine-made gifts to buy for yourself or bring home to your family and friends. Pick up a pair of colorful alpargatas (the original version, which are cuter and cheaper than a pair...
