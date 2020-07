The Best Places to Shop in London

From the swanky boutiques of Bond Street to the funky stalls selling trinkets in Camden Market, London's got shopping down. Whether or not you came to town to spend your pounds, you'll be entranced by the most niche antique seller at the Portobello Road Market as well as big players like Harvey Nichols, John Lewis, Liberty, and Selfridges. Booklovers, be sure to check out the best bookshops in London