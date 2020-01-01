The Best Places to Shop in London
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
From the swanky boutiques of Bond Street to the funky stalls selling trinkets in Camden Market, London's got shopping down. Whether or not you came to town to spend your pounds, you'll be entranced by the most niche antique seller at the Portobello Road Market as well as big players like Harvey Nichols, John Lewis, Liberty, and Selfridges. Booklovers, be sure to check out the best bookshops in London.
Regent St, Carnaby, London W1B 5AH, UK
It’s no coincidence that walking around Liberty feels as if you’re exploring someone’s grand home; the department store’s founder, Arthur Lasenby Liberty, wanted to create that very feel, and so in 1875 settled on a...
8 Southwark St, London SE1 1TL, UK
Over the past two centuries, the covered market at Borough, not far from London Bridge, has become one of the country’s most famous foodie spots. From Wednesday to Saturday each week hundreds of traders gather to sell homemade breads,...
Cranbourn St, Charing Cross, London WC2H 0AP, UK
If the theater prices are a little steep for your budget, or you're just wanting to catch a last-minute show, the half-price ticket booth on Leicester Square is a must. As a local, I've used it often to get discounted tickets to shows. Although...
69 Roman Rd, Globe Town, London E2 0QW, UK
Roman Road is home to one of East London's most historic markets, and while plenty has changed—the area's now more multicultural than Cockney—the business of street trading hasn't. We bumped into George at "George's Plaice," a fishmonger's booth...
87-135 Brompton Rd, Knightsbridge, London SW1X 7XL, UK
A trip to London isn't complete without a visit to Harrods, the world-famous department store. What I find most fascinating though is the building itself and its interior design. Spend a little time looking beyond the items on sale and check out...
Portobello Rd, London, UK
Portobello Road is a colorful stretch of shops and stalls selling bric-a-brac and antiques. Part trendy neighborhood, part flea market. On Saturdays, thousands of people flock there for bargains. I recommend going on a weekday. You can have the...
84 Marylebone High St, Marylebone, London W1U 4QW, UK
Daunt Books really is special. Even if you are not a big reader, it is well worth a visit because the space is so beautiful and filled with exceptionally well-chosen books. Daunt is the ultimate antidote to the Amazon generation and connects you...
Columbia Rd, London E2 7RG, UK
Columbia Road is London’s main flower market. On Sundays, it’s totally filled with flowers. It’s an amazing place.—Sophie Howarth Columbia Road Sundays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m. This story appeared in the Premier 2009 issue. See all ofSophie Howarth’s...
Cramer Street Car Park, Marylebone, London W1U 4EW, UK
“Marylebone High Street is one of my favorite places in London. It really has stood up to the challenge of the high street chain stores and is a quite remarkable place. The Howard de Walden Estate has done such a wonderful job managing and...
103 Borough Rd, London SE1 0AA, UK
South Bank has both the best river walk in London and the city's liveliest cultural centers, so a walk along it is a must. The path takes you from the Globe and the Tate Modern along the Thames—passing Gabriel's Wharf with its...
187 Piccadilly, St. James's, London W1J 9LE, UK
Hatchards is the oldest and most prestigious bookshop in London, and its not just the royal warrant above the sign that gives it particular charm. The shop is dominated by its central spiral staircase and, once inside, you have to squeeze your way...
Having lived in London for many years and adoring markets, I can safely say I've spent time at many. Spitalfields used to be my favorite a few years ago, but with all the gentrification in the area, I feel it's lost its charm. Yes, Portobello is a...
203-, 206 Piccadilly, London W1V 9LW, United Kingdom
The Waterstone's on Piccadilly has a cafe, bar, and restaurant on its fifth floor that looks over central London. If you sit by the window, you can get a fantastic view of the West End. Not that you'll be concentrating, of course—the selection at...
183 Euston Rd, London NW1 2BE, UK
Completely unique and always fascinating, the Wellcome Trust, not far from the British Library, is a free museum devoted to the marvels of the human body. It has regular exhibitions, taking sideways scientific looks at everything from the the...
16B Electric Ave, Brixton, London SW9 8JX, UK
In South London, just off the Victoria line, there's a one-stop-shop for all your boozing and dining desires. But unlike Borough, this isn't a market from which you walk, wait in line, and then eat while standing and walking and waiting some more....
91 Brick Ln, London E1 6QR, UK
It was Bangladeshi and Jewish immigrants who put East London’s Brick Lane on the map with affordable, authentic bagel shops and curry houses that still draw late-night crowds to the area. But these days it’s also a creative hub, with...
While skipping the museum and going straight to the shop isn't something you hear all too often, it's something a lot of people do in London, including Londoners themselves. Especially at the London Transport Museum. The museum is full of...
9 Chance St, Shoreditch, London E2 7JB, UK
“This is a menswear shop with a difference—it feels more like a gallery designed by artists, but it stocks exquisite clothes. You are unlikely to find racks and racks of the same jacket or shirt. What they offer feels like a much more...
59 Lamb's Conduit St, London WC1N 3NB, UK
Persephone Books is absolutely one of a kind. It's both a bookshop and a publisher, run by Nicola Beauman, a brilliant woman who wanted to reclaim neglected works by women authors. So she set out to uncover great books that had fallen out of...
188-196 Regent St, Soho, London W1B 5BT, UK
Nothing quite prepares you for the squeaking, bleeping and whizzing you’ll encounter at Hamleys. As you enter the store and make your way up the central escalators serving its seven floors, it’s likely some semblance of a modern...
Charing Cross Rd, London, UK
If you're more interested in browsing than buying, the bottom half of Charing Cross Road is crammed with some of the most extraordinary bookshops in London. It's home to the rare, the antiquarian, and the specialist trades, both new and...
If you're looking for something the Jetsons would wear to a kinky English rave, this is the store for you. Even if you're not, this store is an entire experience in itself and it's not to be missed. Get past the queue, and you'll enter three...
