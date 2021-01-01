Where to Shop in Hong Kong
Collected by Tommy Alexander , AFAR Staff
Nestled in the gorgeous Former French Concession is the quaint Ferguson Lane, a lovely "nook" of specialty boutiques, restaurants and cafes. It plays host to some of the city's brunch spots and fuels caffeine fiends with potent doses of coffee...
Kowloon, Hong Kong
As a lover of all things market, as well as a diver and serious animal lover, I was beyond ecstatic to find out there was a goldfish market in Hong Kong. The market is situated in the Mong Kok area of Hong Kong's Kowloon. The market is a series of...
1 Duddell St, Central, Hong Kong
In fashion-forward Hong Kong, even the little ones can have serious style cred, thanks to shops like Tiny Footprint, which sells a well-curated selection of organic and natural baby, toddler, and maternity products, from mini Hunter wellies to...
PMQ - Staunton, Central, Hong Kong
This handsome complex was built in the early 1950s to serve as the city’s Police Married Quarters. It was reborn in 2014 as a shopping haven with a heritage twist. Today, two seven-story buildings are filled with independent designers'...
China, Shaanxi, Xian Shi, Weiyang Qu, 范家南村54号 邮政编码: 710016
The Muslim Quarter of Xi'an is famous for its vendors of dried fruits and nuts. These aren't just any old packs of nuts. They are of the finest quality, selected and dried by hand. A pound of shelled walnuts goes for the equivalent of around $10....
18號 Hanoi Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
As the first Art Mall in the world, K11 has year-round exhibitions and special installations on display, featuring both local and international artists. K11 is also keen on supporting local talents through the K11 Artist Klub art community...
Stanley Market Rd, Stanley, Hong Kong
Stanley Market is the first place local people think of for shopping. For out-of-towners, a Stanley shopping trip kills two birds with one stone—sightseeing and bargain hunting. The 45-minute bus or taxi drive from Central to the little...
Temple St, Jordan, Hong Kong
Although tourists cruise this market every night, it is still a fun bet for a good dose of Hong Kong market flavor. Get ready to negotiate via calculator and come ready to do so (best to start by countering with half the asking price and go up...
Percival St, Hong Kong
Stocking international brands and beauty products at discount prices, Sasa is a saving grace if you've forgotten to pack beauty products with you. It's even better for stocking up on your favorite items to take home, for their prices are lower...
A1, 1-7 Pak Sha Rd, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
This Macanese bakery, or pastelaria, is renowned for making and bringing in the best of Macanese snacks to Hong Kong. Once just a seller of peanut brittle candy and ginger sweets, they now have shops all over Hong Kong and Macau selling...
500 Hennessy Rd, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
Located between other shopping destinations Times Square and Sogo in Causeway Bay is Hysan Place, a relatively new addition to the city's mallscape. Here, you can peruse the latest tech offerings at Hong Kong's second Apple Store, choose a new...
Hong Kong, Causeway Bay, Hennessy Rd, 555號HK 香港島, 15
Located in the heart of Causeway Bay, near Hong Kong's busiest intersection and street crossing, Sogo is easily Hong Kong's go-to department store. Around since 1985, Sogo is a Japanese-style department store that sells everything from luxury...
Hollywood Rd, Hong Kong
Loved walking along this delightful street for window shopping. The area feels more like the "real" Hong Kong and the shops had beautiful display windows. There are also some contemporary art galleries which adds vibrancy to the area. A delight!
