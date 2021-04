Where to Shop in Hanoi

Hồ Tùng Mậu, Phúc xá, Ba Đình, Mai Dịch Cầu Giấy Hà Nội, Vietnam

You need to be an early bird indeed to catch the worm at Long Bien Market. Most of the action happens around 3-4 a.m., when all of the produce from north of Hanoi lands here before being distributed throughout the city.