Where to Shop in Hanoi
Collected by Tommy Alexander , AFAR Staff
Save Place
25 Hàng Thiếc, Hàng Gai, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
For an occasionally harrowing (but always interesting) peek into traditional Hanoi, spend an afternoon navigating the maze of the Old Quarter markets. Traditionally, certain streets were named after the product that was sold there (i.e. shoes,...
Save Place
Whether you agree with its sentiments or not, there's no denying the visual aesthetic of Communist propaganda art. Vietnam's is particularly attractive, with a strong feminine touch coming through in many of the designs. Reproductions are sold in...
Save Place
Hàng Đào, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội 100000, Vietnam
Intricately stacking and securing goods onto the back of a bike was a fairly common, but always fascinating, sight in Vietnam. Next time I visit, I'll find a place to sit with a better background (probably on the side of the main road which is...
Save Place
43 Nhật Chiêu, Nhật Tân, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Run by a pair of Catalan emigres from a gorgeous villa on tranquil West Lake, Chula is highly regarded for the design of its dresses, jackets, skirts, and gorgeous silk garments.
Save Place
Chợ Đồng Xuân, Đồng Xuân, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
One of the best parts about visiting Hanoi as a traveler is the food—so fresh, so delicious, and so abundant that you can literally trip over it when trying to navigate the city's notoriously crowded sidewalks. This vegetable vendor outside Dong...
Save Place
14 Phan Huy Ích, Nguyễn Trung Trực, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Part exhibition space, part cafe-bar, this gallery is housed in a gorgeous early 20th century villa and is one of the main hubs for Hanoi's small but robust art scene. Works by emerging and established Vietnamese artists are shown throughout the...
Save Place
1A Vietnam, Xuân Diệu,Xuan Dieu Road, Quảng An, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Hanoi wouldn't be the obvious place to do some wine shopping. However, prices are very reasonable in Vietnam compared to other countries in the region, such as Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore. Of the wine wholesalers in the city, Vine is one of...
Save Place
84 Hàng Điếu, Cửa Đông, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
The growth of Vietnam's skateboarding community is reflected in the emergence of outlets such as Boo Skate Shop. Located in the heart of the Old Quarter, it is a hub for the city's skaters and stocks a good selection of equipment and skater...
Save Place
61 Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
If you don't get the chance to visit Bat Trang -- a village just outside Hanoi famous for the quality of its ceramics -- a visit to this long-established shop should do the trick. Colorful crockery, ceramic lamps, and other products are among the...
Save Place
43 &, 51 Văn Miếu, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Local artisans benefit from this nonprofit organisation, which sells their crafts such as bags, textiles, scarves and trinkets at fair market prices. Items are of high quality and prices are reasonable.
Save Place
Hồ Tùng Mậu, Phúc xá, Ba Đình, Mai Dịch Cầu Giấy Hà Nội, Vietnam
You need to be an early bird indeed to catch the worm at Long Bien Market. Most of the action happens around 3-4 a.m., when all of the produce from north of Hanoi lands here before being distributed throughout the city.
Save Place
113 Hàng Gai, Hàng Trống, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Vietnamese silk is renowned worldwide and Khai Silk is one of the country's most respected retailers. In Hanoi you'll find fine silk blouses, sweaters, scarves, lingerie, sheets, and more.
Save Place
Số 24 Hai Bà Trưng, Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội 110116, Vietnam
These days Hanoi is replete with high-end consumer durables with the upper-class toting Gucci handbags, sporting Chanel sunglasses and being scooped up in sleek supercars. Trang Tien Plaza, housed in a historic French building near Hoan Kiem Lake,...
Save Place
19 Phố Mã Mây, Hàng Buồm, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
With branches in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Magonn has become one of Vietnam's leading female fashion brands. Designs are a blend of retro and modern stylings.
Save Place
44 Châu Long, Trúc Bạch, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Owned by Hoang Van Truong, an avid reader, this is regarded by most as Hanoi's best bookshop. Truong and his team are enthusiastic and all speak excellent English and there are over 10,000 titles in stock.
Save Place
31 Văn Miếu, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Vietnam
For an organized introduction to Hanoi's thriving contemporary arts scene, book a tour through bespoke tour operator Backyard Travel with art scene "It Girl" Do Tuong Linh. During a day out with Linh, guests will visit the homes of renowned local...
Save Place
30 Hàng Bông, Hàng Gai, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Russian art expert Natasha Kraevskaia has been a leading advocate of art in Vietnam since arriving in Hanoi in the 1980s. At Salon Natasha, the artist's Old Quarter home, she continues to hold fort on the country's art scene as well as hosting...
Popular Stories
- 1 Air Travel Delta Is Launching Iceland Service From These U.S. Cities
- 2 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Tips + News Ecuador Joins List of Countries Open to Vaccinated Travelers
- 4 Museums + Galleries The Louvre Just Put Its Entire Collection Online
- 5 Museums + Galleries Immersive Van Gogh Digital Art Shows Coming to 13 U.S. Cities