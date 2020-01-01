The Best Shopping in Dubai
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
If you want to try to understand Dubai, go shopping. The range of shopping experiences is impressive. A day or weekend of shopping Dubai could include the super hip shops at Boxpark, high-end shopping malls, and marketplaces like the Gold Souk. If you want clothing, food, art, furniture, and on and on, it's more than likely that there are shops selling that item in Dubai.
Alserkal Avenue Unit 65 Street 8 - دبي - United Arab Emirates
Located on Dubai’s “arts avenue,” Al Serkal Avenue, The Odd Piece brings together new and vintage furniture and accessories in interesting and unexpected ways. In a city where furniture stores sometimes resemble explosions in a...
142, Jumeirah Beach Road, Opp Dubai Zoo - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Bambah and The Zoo are owned and curated by a brother-sister duo, Maha and Hussein Rasheed. Both stores offer an enticing mix of high-end vintage fashion, funky gifts and accessories, and a thoughtfully chosen selection of arts and crafts by...
Showroom 1, Building 2, Dubai Design District - Dubai Design District - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
If you ever doubted that rugs could be works of art, you need to spend some time in FBMI Rugs. The brilliant creations you’ll find in this shop look like they should be displayed as art, but they are incredibly durable and in fact, get better as...
Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Started by three cousins from Beirut, o'de Rose brings together fashion and furniture, art and design, into one wonderful boutique. You’ll find cushions embroidered with vintage Egyptian postcards, beautiful bags and satchels crafted by...
TIMES SQUARE CENTER Lower Ground Floor,Al Quoz - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Wander through the crowded rooms of Urban Yogi and just try not to buy something. The shop is chockablock with fabulous and funky items that you won’t find elsewhere: quilts made from old saris, chairs upholstered in brilliant fabrics, and...
Villa # 566, Jumeria Rd, Jumeirah 3 - دبي - United Arab Emirates
The dazzling abayas featured in this high-end shop will change your mind forever. Started by an Emirati woman from the oasis city of Al Ain, Mauzan combines a couture sensibility with traditional customs, although the designer also creates and...
The Mall Jumeirah Road,Umm Suqeim 3,Opp Jumeirah Beach Resort - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
The lute-like oud has its roots in the ancient cultures of the Middle East and North Africa; it has been part of the Arabic musical tradition and is enjoying a resurgence in the Emirates. Come to the Music Chamber and see what it’s like to strum...
King Faisal St - Sharjah - United Arab Emirates
Sharjah’s Central Souq, popularly known as the Blue Souq, is technically in another Emirate, but it’s worth the short drive (about 40 minutes from downtown) for the chance to explore endless shops full of rugs, antiques (some genuine, some a...
The Dubai Mall, Ground Floor, Downtown Dubai - دبي - United Arab Emirates
If you’re a shoe person, then Level Shoes will be your idea of paradise. Inside this huge space, you can find every designer you’ve ever heard of (and many you haven’t). Need a pair of Laboutin stilettos embedded with Swarovski crystals? Not a...
The Dubai Mall, Level 2, Downtown - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Even in you’re not a book lover, you owe it to yourself to spend an hour (or three) in Book World, with its vast collections of everything from contemporary Arabic fiction to the latest English thrillers. You’ll find quirky Japanese pens and...
Branch Weavers India General Trading LLC Shop # 7, Nashwan Building Al Mankhool - Bur Dubai- UAE - دبي - United Arab Emirates
Can’t get to India but love the beautiful textiles that are a hallmark of Indian culture? It will be difficult to resist FabIndia, tucked into a busy Dubai street away from the mall. You’ll find exquisite saris, simple cotton tunics, beautiful...
Dubai's perpetually glittering Gold Souk has been one of this Emirate's major attractions for many years—you'll find dozens and dozens of shops selling gold, silver, platinum, and diamonds, plus plenty of touts hawking “geniune fake” Rolex...
57, Opposite to Abra, Ali Bin Abi Talib Street, Bur Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Whether you're looking for upholstery fabric for a sofa back home, or want a tailor to whip you up a silk tunic, the textile souk has it all. There are hundreds of little shops lining the narrow passages, and you can find cheap cotton-poly blends...
The Dubai Spice Souk is a traditional market located in Deira, near the famed Gold Souk. It's easy to overlook the Spice Souk if you're not looking carefully; tucked into alleyways off of Baniyas Street, the souk is small, but manages to pack a...
The Walk at JBR - Jumeirah Beach Road - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
There are two outposts of this high-end store in Dubai: one in the Mall of the Emirates and the other on Jumeirah Beach Walk. Both stores feature hard-to-find European and Asian designers, as well as the usual haute suspects of Chanel, Valentino,...
In colloquial Arabic, an avid traveler is jokingly dubbed Ibn Battuta in honor of the medieval globe-trotter by the same name. Battuta set off on a legendary adventure in 1325 that took him from modern-day Morocco all the way to Somalia, China,...
Al Wasl Rd, Next to Post Office, Jumeirah 1 - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Women in exquisitely designed abayas and all shades of Hermès sandals and men in pristine kandoras and fancy cars frequent this mall to satisfy their boutique shopping needs. Because it's in an affluent neighborhood and...
6 King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Shoppers, restaurant connoisseurs, travelers, and cultural enthusiasts will find the impressively designed Madinat Jumeirah a treat for all their passions. This area, once the residence of pearl divers, fishermen, and traders, is now home to many...
Financial Center Street, Along Sheikh Zayed Road, Next to Burj Khalifa - وسط مدينة دبي - دبي - United Arab Emirates
You may have already seen photos of Dubai Mall on social media, but to visit is more of an experience than just a trip to a mall. While the mall has a lot to offer avid shoppers, other visitors may instead choose...
Naif Street, Near Naif Police Station - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
One of Dubai’s oldest and busiest traditional souks, Naif Souk is a great spot for buying souvenirs and trinkets thatwill tell the world“I just came back from Dubai!” Offering fabrics, cosmetics, street food, and much more, Naif Souk is frequented...
Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Tucked behind Sheikh Zayed Road and its imposing skyscrapers, Al Satwa is a low-tech hot spot for all your tailoring needs: Patch up an old skirt, tailor a designer dress, or get fitted for a custom-made Indian sari. The textile stores here offer...
