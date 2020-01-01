The Best Places to Shop in Delhi
Collected by Allison Sodha , AFAR Local Expert
Handcrafted souvenirs, sari silk, beautiful fabrics, as well as mesmerizing markets and bazaars full of fresh spices and vegetables, make up much of the Delhi experience. Get in, haggle, taste, and feel the commercial pulse of this great city. Delhi is renowned for its textiles and garments, ranging from handwoven linens to contemporary block-printing. Stop by Meena Bazaar for high quality traditional attire, including lehengas, suits, and sarees. For more modern garments, check out the leather, cane, and bamboo product lines at Khadi Bhawan. Pick your fabric, and a tailor will often create custom clothing in less than one business day.
No.H-2, Hauz Khas Village, Hauz Khas Village, Deer Park, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016, India
Ogaan both exhibits and sells the latest in Indian fashion. It is a showcase and retail space—a unique experience that pairs design and canvas. Some of the biggest names in Indian fashion have launched their collections at Ogaan. The 6,000 sq ft...
Sri Aurobindo Marg, Laxmi Bai Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110023, India
Dilli Haat is an open-air market with 62 stalls that features both permanent and transitional vendors, allowing original items to be introduced regularly. The space, designed to resemble a traditional village market, was created to showcase...
Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
Janpath is a bustling marketplace that houses both government-approved shops and open-air stalls. Plan to visit soon after arriving in Delhi to grab a few local and traditional clothing items. Of course, there are hundreds of options: countless...
Kaccha Bagh Area, Old Delhi, New Delhi, Delhi 110006, India
Rickshaw rides are common in Chandni Chowk, the vast and crowded market in the Old Delhi quarter, but book a comprehensive rickshaw tour for an immersive experience that lasts longer than 15 minutes. Witness the architectural marvels,...
Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi, India
Yes, Hauz Khas Village is perhaps most known for its artsy vibe, boutique shops, and trendy restaurants. But before it became a lively commercial district, Hauz Kaus was (and remains) a 13th-century historical complex with a mosque,...
Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
Shop, dine, or grab a cocktail in the center of Delhi—literally. Connaught Place, or CP, is one of the largest business and financial centers positioned in the epicenter of the city. There is an eclectic mix of local stores, international shops,...
144, G.F., DLF Place Mall, Press Enclave Marg, Saket District Centre, District Centre, Sector 6, Pushp Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110017, India
Forest Essentials bath and body products were developed after years of research with Ayurvedic physicians. They use their own spring water in each item, and its therapeutic properties have been certified as being rich in mineral deposits. The...
Kamla Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110007, India
Kamla Nagar is one of the more traditional markets in Delhi. I have visited several times and rarely encountered other tourists, especially not group tours. Located in Old Delhi, Kamla Nagar is where the locals shop for everyday goods including...
Meena Bazaar, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110006, India
Meena Bazaar carries an extensive collection of traditional attire, including lehengas, sarees, kurtis, and suits. Shopping here is a sensory experience - the textures, beads, colors and embellishments reflect both customary and contemporary...
Karol Bagh, New Delhi, Delhi, India
Karol Bagh is a residential and commercial neighborhood overflowing with retailers. The primary shopping areas are in Ghaffar Market and along Ajmal Khan Road. Though a popular local market, foreigners rarely venture to Karol Bagh. From jewelry to...
Lala Lajpat Rai Rd, Block A, Lajpat Nagar II, Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110024, India
Bargaining is expected at most local markets, but Central Market, Lajpat Nagar may take the gold. Just observing the Delhiites flaunt their negotiation skills is worth the visit. Haggling aside, the lanes are packed with jewelry, textiles,...
Plot No - M 03, Sector 18, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301, India
Shopping is just one of the options at DLF Mall of India, the largest mall in the country. Eat, drink, play, connect, interact, and converse on seven floors showcasing 330+ brands. There are five customized shopping zones: Market Place (A World of...
Baba Kharak Singh Marg,, Connaught Place, Hanuman Road Area, Raja Bazar Road Area, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
There is nothing fancy or flashy about this popular garment shop in Connaught Place - and that is just how the locals like it. Its unassuming exterior leads to a space filled with woven and fashion textiles. The outlet, established in 1956,...
Sundar Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi, India
While many markets in Delhi offer endless rows of clothes, shoes, handbags, and accessories, Sundar Nagar specializes in handicrafts. Stroll the lanes to find both Indian and Nepali handicrafts, furniture, antiques, and silver jewelry. Check out...
Did I write 380 options? That is actually the minimum number of shops in Palika Bazaar, an underground (and air-conditioned!) market in Connaught Place. Most items are clothes or electronics though the bazaar has a reputation for selling illegal...
Sujan Sing Park North, Sujan Singh Park, New Delhi, Delhi 110003, India
Khan Market is consistently ranked one of the most expensive commercial real estate locations in the world. But don't let this deter you from visiting the collection of shops and restaurants. There are several moderately priced stores, like Fab...
