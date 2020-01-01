The Best Places to Shop in Delhi

Handcrafted souvenirs, sari silk, beautiful fabrics, as well as mesmerizing markets and bazaars full of fresh spices and vegetables, make up much of the Delhi experience. Get in, haggle, taste, and feel the commercial pulse of this great city. Delhi is renowned for its textiles and garments, ranging from handwoven linens to contemporary block-printing. Stop by Meena Bazaar for high quality traditional attire, including lehengas, suits, and sarees. For more modern garments, check out the leather, cane, and bamboo product lines at Khadi Bhawan. Pick your fabric, and a tailor will often create custom clothing in less than one business day.