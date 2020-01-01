The Best Shopping in Colorado
Collected by Tommy Alexander , AFAR Staff
List View
Map View
You may be looking for hiking gear, cowboy duds, or the latest ski tech. Or you may be in the market for locally made goods. Colorado has artisans, distilleries, boutiques, designers, and outfitters that can serve up whatever you're looking for.
Save Place
221 E Main St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Explore Bookseller is a quaint little book store in the cutest Victorian house off of Main Street. Pyramid Bistro is upstairs so you can always grab a bite to eat after finding the perfect book. Although it is not very large, every time I go I...
Save Place
49 Village Square, Snowmass Village, CO 81615, USA
For those of the sporting lifestyle with discerning taste, this local boutique houses European brands of elegant and decadent alpine chic wear. There are very rare finds, from rich leather blazers embellished with horn detailing, to handmade,...
Save Place
217 S Galena St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
There is only one place in town where you can get real western wear: Kemo Sabe. As you walk through the door the distinct smell of leather hits you. Almost everything in there is made out of leather or has leather on it. One wall is lined with...
Save Place
520 E Cooper Ave, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Pitkin County Dry Goods is where the locals have been shopping since they opened their doors in 1969. Always up on the latest trends, Pitkin County Dry Goods carries a number of boutique designers to mix a sophisticated look with the casual...
Save Place
210 S Galena St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
The Ute Mountaineer in Aspen was, like many shops of its ilk, born of a love for being outdoors. In this case, it started as a dream between two friends who were climbing in Europe one summer, one of whom had already owned the Boulder Mountaineer...
Save Place
3475 S University Blvd, Englewood, CO 80113, USA
Owned by a mother-daughter team, Lulu's Furniture & Decor stocks a wide array of furniture, housewares, accessories, and art. The Lower Highlands shop will inspire just about any decorative taste. Each item in the store is carefully and...
Save Place
1626 Wazee St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
Contrary to popular belief, most Denverites do not dress like cowboys. But those hipsters that do, do it right at Rockmount Ranch Wear. Some seriously cool fashion pieces have been flying off the racks here since 1946, when the shop opened in at...
Save Place
1701 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
Known for hosting readings by big stars in the literary firmament, Tattered Cover Book Store originally opened in 1971 in a mere 950 square feet of space in the Cherry Creek North area. The enterprise has grown to...
Save Place
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO 80216, USA
Located in Denver’s trendy River North district, the Source is a collection of 25 vendors sharing space in the hip industrial interior of a former 1880s iron foundry, where artisans and retailers include a bakery, a butcher shop, florist,...
Save Place
106 North Main Street, Minturn, CO 81645, USA
Developing a good cast is one thing and figuring out what the fish are biting on is another. Fill your head with crucial local knowledge at this fly-fishing shop. They also offer private instruction and guided tours, including helicopter...
Save Place
830 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487, USA
On the drive into Steamboat Springs, you'll see a yellow sign every so often for hundreds of miles advertising a store that isn't just a store: it's a Steamboat Springs Legacy. Over a century old, founded in 1905, F.M. Light & Sons represents a...
Save Place
221 E Colorado Ave, Telluride, CO 81435, USA
At CashmereRed, cozy sweaters—knit in a 150-year-old mill in Scotland—are just the beginning. Here, you’ll also find Scottish cashmere blazers that were tailored in Italy, comfy ponchos perfect for long flights, and what just may...
Save Place
226 W Colorado Ave, Telluride, CO 81435, USA
If you think a store that revolves around lovely wall hooks is made for a larger city, you’d be wrong. Hook is full of precisely the sweet, homey ephemera that gives Telluride its small-town charm. Much of the merchandise here will fit in...
Save Place
333 W Colorado Ave, Telluride, CO 81435, USA
If you’re in the market for a 1937 Gibson guitar, Telluride Music Company is your place. The marquis dealer of C.F. Martin guitars, this musician-owned shop has been in business since 1992, helping countless shoppers tell their...
Popular Stories
- 1 Travel News Travelers’ Coronavirus Questions Answered
- 2 Air Travel The New LaGuardia Renovations Just Solved Everything Wrong With Airport Bathrooms
- 3 Air Travel Why Now Is Actually a Good Time to Book Flights
- 4 Travel Tips How You Can Travel Responsibly During the Coronavirus Outbreak
- 5 Travel News Dream Job Alert: Get Paid to Live in New York City Rent-Free This Summer