Where to Shop in Beijing
Collected by Lisa Gay
2 Jiuxianqiao Rd, Chaoyang Qu, Beijing Shi, China
How a complex of German-built factories became one of East Asia’s hottest art destinations is also the story of modern China. When construction on a number of electronics factories began in Dashanzi in 1956, the area was farmland. Joint...
China, Beijing Shi, Chaoyang Qu, S Sanlitun Rd, 三里屯南街4号院 邮政编码: 100001
A lending library with more than 10,000 English-language books. A weekly slate of events, from poetry readings to winetastings to quizzes to movie screenings. A full menu of food. A superb single malt collection. "Something for everyone" sounds...
Dongcheng, China
Despite its name, within this mall are shops selling all manner of electronics, watches, clothing, handbags, suitcases, and, of course, jewelry, including hundreds of pearls in every conceivable shape, size, and color. You can buy jewelry already...
This expansive space in Sanlitun is filled with antique and modern Chinese housewares. You’ll find wooden shelves dating back to the Qing dynasty, handsome mahogany chairs, shiny brass light fixtures and tables made of elm and walnut....
19 Sanlitun Rd, SanLiTun, Chaoyang Qu, Beijing Shi, China, 100001
This venue has permanently closed. This store in Taikoo Li North, run by media mogul Hung Huang, has a beautiful and carefully curated selection of local Chinese designers and artists. Many of these signature designs, often found nowhere else, are...
On a weekend morning, hop on Metro Line 10 to the Panjiayuan station and take exit B. Just down the road is the sprawling Panjiayuan Market, where hundreds of vendors sell their wares. It's essential to bring cash, patience, and a willingness to...
