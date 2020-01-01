The Best Shopping in Bangkok

Muay Thai is Thailand's national sport, but shopping might be its national pastime. Bangkok has some of Thailand's best shopping, if not all of Southeast Asia. You'll find high-end designers, international brands, and Thai labels at megamalls like Siam Paragon. Or enjoy the ever-so-Thai shopping experiences of a floating market or night market. For handicrafts and and a wide range of souvenirs, stroll the thousands of stalls at Chatuchak Weekend Market.