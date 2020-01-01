The Best Shopping in Amsterdam
Amsterdam—a mecca for design fans—is a shopper’s paradise for everyone else, too, with vintage stores, one-of-a-kind boutiques, Dutch design outlets, and pop-up shops lining the streets and canals.
Staalstraat 7-A, 1011 JJ Amsterdam, Netherlands
What do you get when you combine a design gallery/store with a café, beauty salon, fashion boutique and rental apartment? Add it all up and it equates to Droog, a multifunctional space that melds a 160-square meter exhibition space with an...
Hartenstraat 37, 1016 CA Amsterdam, Netherlands
With their bold, unexpected color combinations and cool geometric shapes, Hester van Eeghen’s leather bags have gained a cultlike following in Amsterdam. Just about every Dutch fashionista owns one of these distinctive, über-functional...
Spuistraat 172, 1012 VT Amsterdam, Netherlands
On the second level of a bank building annex that's shared with the W Hotel is this sleek, 7,500-square-foot concept store devoted entirely to Dutch fashion, design, and art. You’ll recognize big-name Dutch designers like Marcel Wanders and...
Singel, 1012 XG Amsterdam, Netherlands
Since 1862, fresh flowers and plants have arrived by barge from the Dutch countryside to Amsterdam. While this assemblage of flora still shows up daily, it comes by van, not boat, to the Bloemenmarkt, the world's only floating flower market. Here,...
Pazzanistraat 1, 1014 DB Amsterdam, Netherlands
Wrapped in bright and colorful pop-art labels, these curiously named chocolate bars are ubiquitous in Amsterdam, but it’s worth venturing to the Tony’s Chocolonely brick-and-mortar store to find exclusive limited-edition varieties....
Albert Cuypstraat, 1073 BD Amsterdam, Netherlands
From morning until late afternoon every day (except Sunday), this blocks-long outdoor street market in De Pijp district teems with locals and tourists shopping for everything from produce, fish, and spices to clothing, fabric, and household goods....
Tweede Tuindwarsstraat 7, 1015 RX Amsterdam, Netherlands
Not only is this petite Jordaan-area concept store exceptionally well curated, but everything sold here—from lighting to handbags to scarves—is made using fair-trade production practices. Artfully arranged atop vintage teak furniture...
Haarlemmerstraat, 1013 Amsterdam, Netherlands
It could be the quirkiest strip in Amsterdam, featuring the Netherlands' cutest collection of one-of-a-kind boutiques, bars and bistros. Stretching west from Central Station, Haarlemmerstraat and its continuation, Haarlemmerdijk, are the perfect...
Tweede Egelantiersdwarsstraat 2, 1015 SC Amsterdam, Netherlands
It was the fifth of seven food stops on our Jordaan Food Tour (http://www.eatingamsterdamtours.com/jordaan-food-tour/), a four-hour gastronomic adventure through one of Amsterdam's most scenic and historic neighborhoods. We'd already devoured...
Lijnbaansgracht 191, 1016 XA Amsterdam, Netherlands
Who knew you could buy a little string instrument for as little as €35, learn to play it in days and ramp up in weeks to performing in an urban orchestra? If you're looking for a laugh to go along with your live music, hit Amsterdam's Uke...
Are the Dutch so tall because they consume so much dairy? Hard to say, but the important thing is that delectable cheese made from the milk of cows and sheep grazing on lush pastures in Holland is sold throughout Amsterdam. Netherlanders have been...
Wolvenstraat 9, 1016 EM Amsterdam, Netherlands
"9 Streets" (De 9 Straatjes) is a charming, picturesque shopping area in the heart of Amsterdam's canal district. Located between Leidsestraat and Raadhuisstraat, this area is named after the nine side streets connecting the main 17th-century...
Leidsestraat, Amsterdam, Netherlands
With shops offering enough pumps, boots, spike heels, designer clothes, cosmetics, suitcases and specialty foods to satisfy the fussiest shopper, Leidsestraat attracts droves of tourists, locals and fashionistas. Whether you're searching for high...
Nieuwe Leliestraat 4, 1015 SP Amsterdam, Netherlands
When I think of Amsterdam, I immediately think of the national liquor of the Netherlands, Genever. Genever or Jenever (for Juniper) is a grain product invented in the 1600's in the Netherlands, and it is from this product that gin evolved. You can...
Javastraat 145, 1094 HE Amsterdam, Netherlands
“I buy my books for my book club here. You can sit and order a coffee and page through books. They also have a good children’s section and a little corner for children to play.” —Maartje van den Noort
Warmoesstraat 141, 1012 JB Amsterdam, Netherlands
Recognizable by the gaggle of camera-toting tourists who routinely gather to gawk at one of Amsterdam's funniest shop windows, The Condomerie proffers colorful condoms and other contraceptive methods in all shapes, sizes, flavors and colors, as...
Haarlemmerdijk 25-A, 1013 KA Amsterdam, Netherlands
If you like your Louis Vuittons made of chocolate, head for Jordino on Haarlemmerdijk, one of Amsterdam's finest sweets shops. Since 1993, the family-owned shop has been crafting shoes you can eat from fine cocoa products. Alongside the pumps, 90...
Prinsengracht 645, 1016 HV Amsterdam, Netherlands
Headquartered about an hour north of the city, Royal Tichelaar Makkum has been making traditional Dutch pottery and tiles for more than four centuries. In Amsterdam proper, the design store Frozen Fountain sells modern Makkum pieces, including...
Prinsengracht 112, 1015 EA Amsterdam, Netherlands
Just down the street from the Anne Frank House is the Amsterdam Cheese Museum. It feels more like a shop, shelves filled to the ceiling with a huge variety of Dutch cheeses, including the world-famous gouda and edam varieties. If you are strolling...
Czaar Peterstraat 139D, 1018 PH Amsterdam, Netherlands
To the east of the city center, the quaint shopping street of Czaar Peterstraat is lined with local boutiques selling everything from designer clothes to gifts to gourmet peanut butter. At this diminutive shop, you’ll find playful...
