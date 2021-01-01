Where to Shop in Abu Dhabi
Collected by Tommy Alexander , AFAR Staff
Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
Clean, refreshing, full of light, and a shopper's dream, Yas Mall is the newest of Abu Dhabi’s malls, set on Yas Island—where fast cars, a fast roller coaster, and mega-yachts arrive and depart regularly while shoppers enjoy fashion, food, and...
With a bit more Arabian flare than a typical shopping mall—and a design that comes from the regional souk architecture, the WTC Souk (or Central Market) is a replacement to an outdoor souk that stood in the same place until a fire destroyed it in...
1st St - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
What brought me to Nation Galleria at Nation Towers was the Jarir Bookstore. I stuck around for all the cafes and even brought friends back for the restaurants with views of the Corniche and Arabian Gulf. The luxury shopping centre also houses a...
Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
If you would like to learn your oolong from your pu-erh, spend some time in the Zen-like Artteas shop inside Abu Dhabi's Central Market. They carry more than 180 teas from Asia, plus beautifully crafted glass, porcelain, and stoneware pots and...
Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
Visiting a shopping mall isn't always on my travel list, however the Marina Mall in Abu Dhabi is a uniquely entertaining experience. Opened in 2001 near the Corniche Road, they have nearly everything. In addition to luxury labels you can find some...
With window dressings drawing every shopper's eye to the colors and lines of their display, Hermès always attracts my attention when I look to see what new patterns and prints they display. Set in Avenue at Etihad Towers, the shop has an...
19th St - أبو ظبي - United Arab Emirates
Curves, lines, and a blend of Arabian art and modern design come together in the architecture and interiors of Dalma Mall. Grand entrances give way to shops and stores that can help you indulge in the UAE’s national pasttime: shopping. The movie...
Airport Road - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
Centrally located on the Island of Abu Dhabi, Mushrif Mall is tried and true shopping mall where locals and expats spend lazy summer days. An impressive indoor market environment makes up part of this shopping center where fruits and vegetables...
Al Meena - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
Off the tourist path you'll find the Mina Fish Market bustling with locals haggling for the freshest catch. For insights into local business and seafood this is the place to stop. My first wet market experience in the Middle East was a good one...
The term 'souq' probably conjures up visions of an elaborate system of alleys packed full of brass wares, camel traders, and hookah bars but this is not the case in the Emirates. While the fruit-and-vegetable market in Abu Dhabi may have lost some...
Abu Dhabi Theatre Rd, Corniche - Near Marina Mall - Breakwater Rd - Al Marina - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
This reconstructed village is a glimpse into old oasis living. Heritage Village is a great place to see how the Emerati lived before skyscrapers. Scenes depict desert life in great detail and highlight their historic, nomadic lifestyle. Make sure...
Street No. 8, M 15 - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
Visitors don’t have to depart far from the airport in the UAE before they will notice that cars are part of the culture—luxury cars and fast cars. Showrooms are dotted throughout the City of Abu Dhabi, but one place to get a great taste of...
Garden Tower - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
On the site of a historic market place, the New Souk is a modern architectural take on traditional small-stall shopping. Intersecting corridors of airy, elaborate wooden panels guide you through the maze-like structure as you shop a range of...
From top to bottom, the Avenue feels luxurious to the skin. Entering through revolving doors and across marble floors, the quiet ambiance makes every step I take audible. Warm colors invite me to glance in every shop window from Roberto Caveli to...
