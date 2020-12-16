Where to Shop around The Westin Pune Koregaon Park
Collected by Westin AFAR
Pune, the old capital of the Maratha Empire, is a cultural and educational hub often referred to as the Oxford of the East. A big attraction is the leafy quarter of Koregaon Park—full of drama, mysticism, and sprawling mansions, all built around ancient banyans.
Save Place
24, Sohrab Hall, 21, Sasson Road, Opposite Jahangir Hospital, Sasson Road, Sangamvadi, Pune, Maharashtra 411001, India
Handmade goods aren't exactly hard to find in India, but goods made with good taste and ethos is another story. At Either Or boutique, it might apply to jewelry, a Bollywood-print pillow, or a painted teapot. You'll find a mix of modern and retro,...
Save Place
G-2 & G-3, Arthavishva Lane 5, Koregaon Park, Suyojana Society, Kavadewadi, Koregaon Park, Pune, Maharashtra 411001, India
Think pastel and paisley, the perfect combination to outwit an India summer. Now pair this with soft and bright hand-woven fabrics. What you get is an exclusive Anokhi creation. Anokhi is an attempt to revive dying Indian textile traditions and...
Save Place
If you are in love with the written word, art, or design, CMYK will seem like a slice of heaven. The apt name refers to the four inks used in color printing: cyan, magenta, yellow, and key black. The store, located at a leafy spot on Lane 5, is...
Save Place
10, Sakar, Sassoon Road, Opposite Jehangir Nursing Home, Sangamvadi, Pune, Maharashtra 411001, India
When can you feel good about shopping at a chain store? When it's a chain like FabIndia, which has been connecting rural artisans with city shoppers for 50 years. Stocking a variety of traditionally made textiles, clothing, and home goods,...
Save Place
Building No. 7, Zeenat Co. Operative Housing Society, German Bakery Lane, A Ln, Ragvilas Society, Koregaon Park, Pune, Maharashtra 411001, India
If you are a jewelry junkie, you are in the right place. No matter your budget, chances are you’ll find just what you are looking for. Try Crystal Point in the Zeenat Cooperative Housing Society off Lane A. As well as all sorts of necklaces and...
Save Place
B/4, Mantri Manor, Sangamvadi, 377, Lane 5, Koregaon Park, Koregaon Park, Pune, Maharashtra 411001, India
The streets and side streets of Koregaon Park have a wealth of antique and home décor stores of all sizes, and you can embark on your own personal treasure hunt. There's no better place to pick up that Indian conversation piece you've always been...
Save Place
Kapila Dairy Basement, Lane 5, N Main Rd, Suyojana Society, Kavadewadi, Koregaon Park, Pune, Maharashtra 411001, India
Locha is a hard word to translate. A literal English translation would be "a problem," but that misses the mark. You could think of it as a "mess," but that's not really it either. Locha is more along the lines of "something funky is in the...
Save Place
Jewel square Mall, Koregaon Park Rd, Vasani Nagar, Koregaon Park, Pune, Maharashtra 411001, India
There is a gigantic flip-flop that directs you to the footwear stall along Lane 1. The flip-flops sold here are known as Osho chappals—named after the Osho commune where they were born—and have become iconic in their own right. Legend has it these...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25