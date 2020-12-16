Where to Road Trip in Ireland

A road trip is one of the best ways to experience rural Ireland – but it helps to know where to go. Drive to Galway, on the western coast, for the traditional music and culture. While you’re there, visit the famous Cliffs of Moher, and explore this ancient land of pastures, bogs, and limestone outcroppings. Then, head south to Cork through the green glens of the Irish countryside. Make sure to kiss the Blarney Stone before you find some peace and quiet along the coast south of Cork.