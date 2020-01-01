Where To Party Around the World
Collected by Natalie Taylor , AFAR Local Expert
Interesting places to dance and have a good time!
Budapest, Kazinczy u. 14, 1075 Hungary
An edgy crowd gathers at Szimpla Kert, a wacky ruin pub in the old Jewish Quarter. On entering, you’ll be overwhelmed by the maze of rooms, where you might find recycled computer monitors, towering piles of books, hookah pipes, or live...
Snowmass Village, CO, USA
When I think of Aspen, I tend to think of winter, fancy people, and the movie Dumb & Dumber. And when I hear the words jazz festival, I immediately hear tunes from Herbie Hancock and Esperanza Spalding play through my head. So imagine my surprise...
Amsterdam, Netherlands
At no time of the year is patriotism, as well as oranjegekt, more apparent in Holland than on Koningsdag or King's Day. Formerly Koninginnedag or Queen's Day, the holiday celebrates the birthday of King Willem, who took the reins when his mother,...
Saint Barthélémy 97133
The Caribbean is a destination for all types of travelers—scuba divers, sailors, sunbathers—but when you want a dash of European party to season your vacation, head to St. Barth's, often called the St. Tropez of the Caribbean. Around St. Barth's...
Spanning four (yes, four!) frigid winter weekends, Montreal's Igloofest is the ultimate outdoor music festival. Flooded with kids decked out in their warmest––and brightest––snow gear, electro beats pump out over the crowds while lights brighten...
La Barceloneta, Barcelona, Spain
The city’s old fishing quarter, Barceloneta, is a warren of narrow residential streets dotted with classic family-owned seafood restaurants. The neighborhood is charming, if a bit scruffy, but its biggest asset is its proximity to Barcelona’s...
1354 W Wabansia Ave, Chicago, IL 60642, USA
Can't make it to Lollapalooza? Just wait for The Hideout Block Party. The Hideout Block Party is one of the best - and latest - summer music festivals in Chicago. The two-day festival is held outside of The Hideout, an intimate Chicago live music...
60 Kensington Ave, Toronto, ON M5T 2K2, Canada
Cold Tea, located in a hidden spot through Kensington Mall (or through an alley off Augusta Avenue) is everybody's little secret. You're greeted by a dim sum cart when you pass the red light leading through the mall. Ripped, printed green...
La Savane, 97150, St Martin
Kali's a character and his rum infusions left to bake in the punishing West Indian sun are not to be missed! Try from a selection including guavaberry (maybe not what you're thinking), passion fruit, papaya, banana and more. Don't forget to order...
Portland makes no apologies for the rain or the alcohol. More breweries and distilleries per square inch than anywhere, period. It leaves locals and visitors with an abundance of choice when it comes to having a drink. Duff’s Garage is a great...
French Quarter, New Orleans, LA, USA
You don't need to work hard to explore New Orleans' diverse architecture. Take a walk around the French Quarter and you'll see Creole cottages and pre-Civil War townhouses with wrought-iron balconies. Hop on a street car and take in the antebellum...
47-48, Temple Bar, Dublin 2, D02 N725, Ireland
On Saturday nights most of the streets are pedestrian-only, live music spills into the streets, and the frothy stout flows free. Locals are spoiled in that they can revel on these ancient cobbled streets as frequently as they like, while the rest...
Revel, the shiny new crown jewel on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, was built to show the average patron a good time. Guests who travel forever in search of a party, will find Revel has been designed with them in mind more than any other. It's a...
Ocean Beach, San Francisco, CA, USA
Ocean Beach is a massive, four-mile-long stretch of sand. Surfers talk about it in terms of the block they surf. I surf Pacheco or Moraga Street. This story appeared in the January/February 2012 issue.
Budapest, Hungary
The Cosmopolitan of 3708, S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
It doesn't happen often (does it?), so doing it right is key. You're going to Vegas, you've got two nights and only so many hours to party, so...like I said...do it right. Get tables. Get bottle service. Live it up. Enjoy the dancers. Dance in the...
10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956
Even if you aren't staying at the Marina Bay Sands hotel, you can still enjoy a cocktail in the Sky Park next to the impressive infinity pool as the sun goes down. With views over the marina and central business district, the city eye candy is...
Formentera, Balearic Islands, Spain
The Balearic Island of Ibiza is a bustling smorgasbord of disco clubs, shopping markets, and ethnic restaurants juxtaposed with striking vistas, quiet beaches, and dinner music perfectly timed with the sunsets. After several nights of jam packed...
Want to lounge around the pool that Laurence Olivier, Vivien Leigh and Diana Rigg once swam in? Then this is the place. Can Talaias, a large finca-turned-B&B, pushes its 'agrotourism' credentials and certainly the home cooking, with eggs and veg...
Rua Sacadura Cabral - Praça Mauá, 155 - Saúde, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 20081-261, Brazil
Brazilian music has many influences. A blend of African, European and indigenous Brazilian music has created unique styles like samba, bossa nova, and choro to name a few. This popular restaurant in the Gamboa neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro hosts...
Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
On the beach at Ipanema. Enjoying a mesmerizing sunset with Sugar Loaf in clear view. Caipirinhas and a captivating scene set the tone.
Humberto 1º 1462, C1103 ADD, Buenos Aires, Argentina
To get a real feel for the Tango culture in Buenos Aires then you must go to a Milonga (Tango club). As I walked into Sueno Porteno Milonga I felt as if I had walked back into a cheesy disco in the 70's. But instead of the BeeGees, the speakers...
This super-exclusive private club opened recently in the chic Palermo Soho district. Members or friends of members can go to the garden bar for poolside drinks. It’s all the buzz in Buenos Aires. 54/(11) 4832-5276.
11 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
In April 2017, the World's 50 Best Restaurants List (produced by the British magazine Restaurant) bestowed the title of the greatest restaurant anywhere on Eleven Madison Park. It marked the first time in 13 years that an American establishment...
Tens of thousands of people trek to the middle of the desert for the Coachella Music Festival two weekends in April. Their line ups have included iconic band reunions from the likes of Iggy and the Stooges, Pixies and Portishead and even a...
