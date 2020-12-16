Where to Go on Safari in Africa
Collected by Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor
From Botswana's Okavango Delta to the grassy Kenyan plains, travelers have more than their fair share of picks when it comes to going on safari in Africa.
Sesriem, Namibia
Safari outfitter andBeyond reopened 10 stone-and-glass villas in 2011 after a complete redesign. The night skies here are so pure, the area has earned status as an International Dark Sky Reserve. An astronomer leads stargazing sessions at the...
A recent refurbishment has brought larger tents, Moroccan rugs, and four-poster campaign beds to this woodland property near the Makgadikgadi salt pans. A visit to the nearby meerkat conservation project is a must. From $430. 27/(0) 11-447- 1605....
The innovative design of this six-villa camp set along the Luangwa River relies on crosswinds for cooling. Yoga classes, private pools, and leather furnishings are examples of Chinzombo’s resortlike amenities. From $575. 26/(0) 216-246- 025. This...
Malawi
Robin Pope Safaris recently debuted this property of eight bush chalets. Each has a sunken tub big enough for two. Green roofs are planted with indigenous grasses and aloe plants to keep rooms cool. Following the reintroduction of lions last year,...
Sabi Sand Reserve, Mpumalanga, 1242, South Africa
Tennis, swimming, stargazing, and photography classes are standard summer camp activities here. Guests can also view elephants or hippos from a treehouse lookout. Rope bridges connect the 11 canopy suites of the Safari Lodge, recently updated with...
Bazaruto Island, Mozambique
One of Africa’s only surviving colonies of dugong, a cousin to the manatee, lives amid the Bazaruto Archipelago’s curling vines of seaweed. A team of conservationists based at Marlin Lodge monitors the creatures weekly. Guests can participate in...
Kampi Ya Samaki, Kenya
Five open-plan huts sit on the shores of a private island, deep in the wildlife-rich wetlands of Lake Baringo. In the morning, after a breakfast of fresh fruit, take a canoe out to spot hippos and some 450 species of birds. This appeared in the...
Botswana
The ecotourism company Wilderness Safaris has been operating mobile camps in Botswana for 30 years. Today it runs 16 lodges in the Okavango Delta. Three private, parquet-floored tents at Little Mombo Camp feature outdoor showers and private decks...
Tanzania
The government gave Nomad Tanzania first dibs on location when it opened up the Lamai area for permanent tourist accommodations, and boy did both parties pick right. Built into the rocks, this 12-suite property has commanding views of the...
South Africa
A three-day safari in Kruger National Park is a must for anyone visiting South Africa. Entering the gates is like Jurassic Park and you feel transported back in time to the creation of Earth where the wild animals, especially the elephants, are...
Uganda
At the Bwindi Safari Lodge, stay in one of eight bandas (classic Ugandan thatched-roof huts). Trek through tree ferns, red stinkwoods, and tangled vines on a guided nature walk or enjoy the jungle view from your room’s broad veranda. Bwindi’s...
South Luangwa National Park, Zambia
Spend four nights at safari camps in Zambia’s South Luangwa National Park, where elephants, leopards, and more than 400 species of birds inhabit open grasslands, standsof ebony trees, and the expansive Luangwa River system. Robin Pope Safaris,...
East Africa
Sign up with a safari company (see below) to take you on a counterclockwise tour of western Uganda’s national parks. Starting in Kampala, here’s where to go. Murchison Falls National Park The Uganda Wildlife Authority’s riverboat gets up close to...
Nanyuki, East, Kenya
An expansive cattle ranch, the upscale Borana has eight family-friendly cottages. Look for views of snowcapped Mount Kenya and elephants bathing in a nearby lake. Guests can accompany the manager on his daily rounds to see lions outside the cattle...
Okavango Delta, Botswana
Botswana’s most famous crafts are baskets woven from fan palm fibers. They are dyed with natural pigments: blue from fever-berry leaves, dark brown from magic guarri shrubs, and yellow from the roots of red star apple trees. Some baskets take a...
Tanzania
Ngorongoro Crater is one of the world's greatest natural spectacles, its magical setting and abundant wildlife never failing to enthrall you. However the crater is just a small part of the Ngorongoro Conservation Area which offers a whole range of...
andBeyond Phinda Private Game Reserve, 3936, South Africa
The landscape surrounding Phinda Private Game Reserve is totally different from what you’ll experience in Kruger, Madikwe, or the Kalahari. Here, moisture from the Indian Ocean breathes life into gently rolling hills; flat, grassy wetlands...
Vilankulos, Mozambique
Traditional fishing boats, or dhows, catch the tropical winds with durable cloth sails. Sailaway Dhow Safaris leads snorkeling and kite-surfing excursions aboard the 26- to 40-foot boats. Illustration by Polly Becker. This appeared in the...
Tanzania
I think I had more fun watching (and listening to) hippos than any other animal in the Serengeti, and they’re out in full force at “Hippo Junction,” a riverside sunset spot favored by the owners at Sayari Camp. Apparently, they love this part of...
Isiolo, Kenya
Cheli & Peacock’s Lewa Safari Camp is a beautiful, friendly spot located in the Lewa Conservancy, a community based conservation initiative. When you visit Lewa, you know you are supporting an innovative model for conservation that houses the...
