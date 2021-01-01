Where to Go Now in the Napa Valley
Collected by Matt Villano , AFAR Local Expert
1339 Pearl St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
When Japanese video game magnate Kenzo Tsujimoto founded Kenzo Estate winery on Mount George, high above the Napa Valley, he dreamed of eventually opening a restaurant that would serve authentic kaiseki, or multi-course, prix fixe dinners. That...
1050 Charter Oak Ave, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
Simplicity reigns at The Charter Oak, the gamechanging restaurant owned by Christopher Kostow (who also helms the kitchen at The Restaurant at Meadowood). The family-style menu by chef Katianna Hong features “elemental” cooking, with...
Napa, CA, USA
Napa Valley Paddle (NVP) rents kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and inflatable paddleboards by the hour, day, and weekend. But the company—base on the Main Street Dock at Riverfront Plaza—also offers guided tours that offer a completely...
900 Meadowood Ln, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
Meadowood Napa Valley was damaged in the Glass Fire of 2020. They are taking reservations for summer 2021 and beyond.
The renowned Meadowood Resort mixes the grandeur of a chalet with the amenities of a five-star resort—located in a private...
500 1st St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
The Culinary Institute of America opened in the former Copia building in 2017, and, in doing so, resuscitated a vision of a foodie attraction in downtown Napa that celebrates the valley’s long and colorful epicurean history. The...
4411 Redwood Rd, Napa, CA 94558, USA
Yes, the Hess Collection in Napa makes wine and sells it under the same name. But really, the brand is about something equally wonderful in entirely different ways: modern art. Owner and entrepreneur Donald Hess began collecting art in the 1960s,...
875 Rutherford Rd, Napa, CA 94558, USA
Wine, as they say, belongs at the table. Yet most tasting rooms offer only the wine. For a richer experience, seek out wineries that offer food pairings or, better yet, an entire meal. At Robert Sinskey winery, cookbook author and Chef Maria Helm...
821 Coombs St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
Downtown Napa’s Miminashi is an izakaya (like a gastropub that serves Japanese tapas). There are a number of dishes for everyone to share—a reality that makes the meal eclectic and forces everyone to try different things. Among...
1915 Main St, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
Formerly Las Alcobas, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Napa Valley.
Alila Napa Valley blends old and new in exciting and totally indulgent ways. The center of the 68-room property is a Victorian-style mansion that dates back to 1905; the house has been...
610 1st St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
Think of the Oxbow like a high-end shopping mall for food and wine. On the east side of the Napa River, the market brings together a number of epicurean purveyors under one roof (well, technically, it’s three different roofs). The result:...
580 Lommel Rd, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
Calistoga Ranch was damaged in the Glass Fire of 2020. They are closed indefinitely.
Calistoga Ranch sits in a private canyon of the ridge that makes up the eastern side of the Napa Valley. From this secluded spot, the entire valley floor unfolds....
738 Main St, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
Just about every aspect of the farm experience comes to life at Long Meadow Ranch’s public-facing facility in St. Helena. The relaxed destination includes an outdoor café, a restaurant named Farmstead, and a general store with wine-...
900 Meadowood Ln, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
Don’t let the understated name of the restaurant at Meadowood Napa Valley fool you—the place is a temple to fine dining that repeatedly earns three stars from Michelin and is considered one of the best in the world. Executive Chef...
1460 1st St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
This winery’s downtown Napa location is more of a nightclub than a tasting salon, complete with leather couches, a huge vinyl collection, a recording studio in the back, and a small stage for live music near the front window. In short,...
6752 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599, USA
The country-style NOMAD Heritage Library at Stewart Cellars’ downtown Yountville tasting room has the look and feel of a worldly traveler’s living room: It’s full of books. Rumor has it the titles are tomes that owner Michael...
1601 Silverado Trail S, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
In 1989, Chilean winemakers Augustin and Valeria Huneeus happened upon a 280-acre parcel of land in the heart of Rutherford that had never been planted with vines. The couple jumped and bought it. The result is Quintessa, one of the most...
4130 Howard Ln, Napa, CA 94558, USA
With midcentury modern architecture and vinyl on the turntable, Ashes & Diamonds is not your typical Napa winery. Yet for Kashy Khaledi, the son of Darioush Khaledi (the man behind Darioush Winery), the new digs make perfect sense. The younger...
915 Oakville Cross Rd, Oakville, CA 94562, USA
It’s hard to ponder the growth of Napa Valley without thinking of Silver Oak. The cult-favorite Oakville winery has been producing some of the region’s best cabernet sauvignon since the 1970s, and after more than 40 years, the majority...
755 Silverado Trail N, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
Part of the Auberge Resorts Collection, Solage is one of Calistoga’s top lodging options; the trio of overnight accommodations, spa, and Michelin-starred restaurant practically force guests to unwind and relax. The experience starts in the 89...
1712 Lincoln Ave, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
The best time to hit the mineral-fed pools at Indian Springs is just before closing, right around 9:30 p.m. Grab a float noodle, place it behind your neck, float on your back in the 102-degree water, and look up at the stars. No matter how cold...
4048 Sonoma Hwy, Napa, CA 94559, USA
This refined 28-acre resort set in the rolling hills between downtown Sonoma and downtown Napa makes guests feel relaxed the moment they check in. The vistas are unobstructed from the resort’s pool areas, and many of the property’s 94...
1450 1st St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
With dark walls, natural wood accents, and red curtains in front of the elevators, the trend-setting Andaz hotel feels like more of a scene than any other property in downtown Napa. In the center of downtown Napa, the hotel is mere steps from...
