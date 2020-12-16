Where are you going?
Where to Go in 2015: Zimbabwe

Collected by Afar Magazine
With four UNESCO World Heritage sites, exotic wildlife, huge waterfalls, and a rich cultural heritage, Zimbabwe is definitely on our travel to-do list. When AFAR asked Keith Vincent, co-founder of outfitter Wilderness Safaris where he wants to go in 2015, he confirmed our sentiments. “Zimbabwe is definitely back on the map and we are extremely excited about its tourism potential; so much so, that we will be launching a new luxury camp in Hwange in May 2015 called Linkwasha.
Victoria Falls

November is a great time to visit the falls. When the water is not at its peak, you can travel to Livingstone Island. The island offers epic views that you won't get from anywhere else along this UNESCO World Heritage Site. After a little hike and...
Rafting on the Zambezi River near Victoria Falls

Zambezi River, Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe
That's me there hanging on for dear life! This was the most exciting and terrifying experience of my life. The guide recognized a certain adventurous spirit in our group based on the fact that we were all serving in Peace Corps in various...
Hwange National Park

Zimbabwe
Wilderness Safaris has reinvented the classic Zimbabwe safari in Hwange with the opening of the sleek, sophisticated Linkwasha, where herds of elephants, buffalo, and zebras often drink out of a pan just off the pool deck. The nine-suite camp,...
Victoria Falls Hotel

Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe
When visiting the Zimbabwean side of Victoria Falls, The Victoria Falls Hotel is an iconic, historic hotel you have to visit. Pause for a casual meal or a drink at Stanley's Room. The view out to the Rainbow Bridge was spectacular. I can't think...
