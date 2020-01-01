Where to Go in 2015: Sail Croatia

Croatia has long been one of the Mediterranean’s best-kept secrets. But savvy travelers are starting to catch on that the country is home to wildly beautiful national parks, turquoise waters, villages that seem trapped in time, and fantastic food and wine. The best way to explore Croatia is by boat. Sea Dream Yacht Club, known for the small size of its ships (only 112 passengers) has introduced a new itinerary for summer 2015 that hits seven ports in seven days, including Sibenik and Mljet.