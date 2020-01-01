Where to Go in 2015: Paris

It’s always a good time to visit Paris, but 2015 may be better than most. The enthralling Picasso Museum finally opened again in fall 2014; the hyper-modern Fondation Louis Vuitton will be continuing its inaugural celebrations until fall 2015; and Musée de l’Homme is set to reopen in spring. La Jeune Rue’s designer foodie village is going from strength to strength. And you can finally bed down in the Peninsula Paris; plus La Reserve hotel should be opening shortly, too. What are you waiting for?