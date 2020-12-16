Where to Go in 2015: Fernando de Noronha, Brazil
Collected by Afar Magazine
With sweeping arcs of pristine sand, waters so clear you can see the dolphins from 150 feet away, and tropical rain forest to explore when you’re fed up with the ocean, Fernando de Noronha is like something out of a dream. The archipelago is some 200 miles off the northeast coast of Brazil—no slouch itself when it comes to beach fantasies, and a good bet for those who prefer their paradise with people.
Fernando de Noronha - State of Pernambuco, Brazil
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. Blue Parallel is a luxury travel company based in the United States that specializes in private, custom-made trips to the Mediterranean and Latin America. The tours are aimed at discerning travelers who...
Praia do Sancho, State of Pernambuco, Brazil
The lush rocky cliffs cradling Baia do Sancho are a natural obstacle for humans to conquer before enjoying the pristine beach below. The initial leisurely stroll along a dirt trail with breathtaking overlooks is deceiving; it abruptly ends with a...
Baia dos Porcos, Fernando de Noronha - PE, 53990-000, Brazil
Baia dos Porcos is a small rocky cove that is only accessible by trail from Cacimba do Padre. Perch on the black rocks in the turquoise water for close-up views of the Morros Dois Irmãos, or "Two Brothers Hills." The hills are also known as...
Fernando de Noronha - State of Pernambuco, Brazil
This 21-island archipelago off the northeast coast of Brazil is a dream destination for Brazilians and international visitors alike—especially surfers, who find reef and point breaks as well as hard-hitting beach breaks. From December to...
Praia do Leão, Pernambuco, 53990-000, Brazil
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. After a downpour, walking the mile-long dirt road (now mud) to the wild Praia do Leão, "Lion's Beach," is not the best idea. Luckily, just as I am about to give up and turn around, an off-roading buggy of...
Baia dos Golfinhos, Fernando de Noronha - PE, Brazil
Hundreds of spinner dolphins migrate daily through the royal blue waters of Baia dos Golfinhos. Although they appear as mere specs in the vast ocean (even with binoculars), getting lucky and spotting the social school is a thrill. Arrive just...
Fernando de Noronha - State of Pernambuco, Brazil
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. Fernando de Noronha is a tropical archipelago around 200 miles off the northeast coast of Brazil, home to a national marine reserve with a vibrant underwater ecosystem. There are dozens of dive sites...
RODOVIA RN 62 Zona Rural, Baía Formosa - RN, 59194-000, Brazil
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. Rent a sand buggy and ride the south coast dunes of Natal's shores from fishing village to fishing village. Pirangi do Sul, Tabatinga, Tibau do Sul, Pipa, and Baia Formosa are separated by miles and miles...
Olinda, PE, Brazil
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. Leave the skyscrapers of Recife behind to explore the quaint and colorful diorama that is Olinda's historic center. Stroll its undulating cobblestone streets for delightful surprises like artisan craft...
