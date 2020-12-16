Where to Go in 2015: Eat in Stockholm

Try Stockholm's quintessential bite (herring) at the classic Herring Wagon or at buzzy new restaurant Lilla Ego. Head off the beaten track to the small but central island of Lilla Essingen, where Henrik Norström's restaurant Lux Dag for Dag reopened last year—more relaxed, more affordable. The menu changes daily and is based on the best seasonal produce from small local producers; in autumn there's plenty of game, often hunted by Henrik himself.