Where to Go in 2015: Eat in Stockholm
Collected by Afar Magazine
Try Stockholm's quintessential bite (herring) at the classic Herring Wagon or at buzzy new restaurant Lilla Ego. Head off the beaten track to the small but central island of Lilla Essingen, where Henrik Norström's restaurant Lux Dag for Dag reopened last year—more relaxed, more affordable. The menu changes daily and is based on the best seasonal produce from small local producers; in autumn there's plenty of game, often hunted by Henrik himself.
Primusgatan 116, 112 67 Stockholm, Sweden
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. If you're looking for some ultra-local food in Stockholm, look no further than Lux Dag for Dag: Chef Andreas Simonsson knows the name of every farmer who provides duck (right), lamb, and pork for his...
Västmannagatan 69, 113 26 Stockholm, Sweden
For the caliber of the food at this award-winning Stockholm restaurant, the vibe is surprisingly relaxed and unpretentious. Chefs Tom Sjöstedt and Daniel Räms put out dishes that draw from traditional Swedish food with a touch of innovation. Try a...
Södermalm, Stockholm, Sweden
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. Herring is the fish of choice in Stockholm. The Herring Wagon, a local institution in Sodermalm Square, serves the freshly caught fish on rye with lingonberry sauce. You'll see the humble stand's sign—...
Humlegårdsgatan 1, 114 46 Stockholm, Sweden
Lilla Nygatan 5, 111 28 Stockholm, Sweden
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. Vegetarians beware. Literally translating to “The Animal," here you can dine on innovative two-week rotating meat-centric menus. Djuret, a cozy bistro tucked along one of Gamla stan’s cobblestone streets,...
Vasagatan 1, 107 25 Stockholm, Sweden
A hip seafood joint with some of the freshest platters in town, Stockholm Fisk serves oysters and smoked shrimp in little tin buckets with fresh bread and aioli, and pan-seared fillets with roasted potatoes. If you love seafood, you'll find...
Rosendalsvägen 38, 115 21 Stockholm, Sweden
It really doesn’t get more eco-friendly and organic than dining on freshly baked bread and pastries at Rosendals Trädgård Kafé and Bageri. Their breads are baked with biodynamic flour from the Saltå Kvarn mill in nearby Järna, and their dishes are...
Artillerigatan 14, 114 51 Stockholm, Sweden
This contemporary restaurant focuses on "New Nordic" cuisine, which means locally sourced Swedish and Scandinavian ingredients that are natural, organic, and innovative in terms of aesthetics and plating. Its menu changes based on what's currently...
Fjällgatan 37, 116 28 Stockholm, Sweden
I stopped by Fjällgatans kaffestuga with a girlfriend, and we dug into blueberry-raspberry pie topped with vanilla ice cream, and some hot chocolate. Located on Fjällgatan and tucked away in a corner, this little outdoor coffee cottage...
Klockstapelsbacken 3, 116 41 Stockholm, Sweden
Translating into “Vanity,” Fåfängan requires a bit of an uphill hike, but once there, you’ll realize why the name Vanity is apt. The isolated gazebo-style restaurant/event location stands atop its very own hill surrounded by perfectly manicured...
Tjärhovsgatan 4, 116 21 Stockholm, Sweden
If you're looking for traditional Swedish food, called "Husmanskost," check out Kvarnen, which serves a wide range of dishes like meatballs, pickled herring, reindeer, and more. On my last trip to Kvarnen with a visiting friend, we dug into...
Humlegårdsgatan 1, 114 46 Stockholm, Sweden
You can dig into the freshest seafood in town at Lisa Elmqvist in Östermalms Saluhall, a popular food market open since 1888. It serves Swedish classics like fried salted herring with onions and cream, salt-cured salmon with dill-creamed potatoes,...
Sveavägen 60, 111 34 Stockholm, Sweden
There’s a vibrant, watering-hole rowdiness to Café 60 that makes it feel more like a university café lounge filled with coffee-drinking students and frat boys. Except, at this popular local joint on Sveavägen, you get large shrimp and crayfish...
Fjällgatan 23B, 116 28 Stockholm, Sweden
You don't have to be a vegetarian or vegan to enjoy tasty spreads with various vegetable-based casseroles, salads, and hot dishes at Hermans. This eatery also has incredible views of Stockholm Harbor overlooking Gamla stan and Djurgården.
Södra Blasieholmshamnen 6, 111 48 Stockholm, Sweden
Regarded as one of Stockholm’s leading fine dining restaurants with Michelin stars, Mathias Dahlgren Dining Room is located within the posh Grand Hôtel. Mathias Dahlgren’s creative eight-course Scandinavian menus are centered on different themes...
Kungsträdgårdsgatan 20, 111 47 Stockholm, Sweden
For cheap yet high quality fast food, Swedish hamburger chain MAX usually has one of the longest and most patient queues known to man waiting at any of its locations around the country and in town. Mostly because its food is always cooked to...
Bondegatan 54, 116 33 Stockholm, Sweden
From Souvlaki to Tzatziki, if you're craving flavors from Greece, then Sonjas Grek, a fabulous restaurant on the island of Södermalm, is a solid choice and will certainly deliver. Make sure to leave room for the crème brûlée.
Hantverkargatan 1, 112 21 Stockholm, Sweden
Named after Ragnar Östberg, the architect behind theStockholm's impressive Stadshuset, Ragnars Skafferi cooks all its dishes from scratch with local and regional produce from growers around the Stockholm area and Mälardalen. Meals tend to be...
Riddargatan 6, 114 35 Stockholm, Sweden
Stockholm is a very expensive place to come on vacation. At about $8 a beer and something just as crazy for food, I did manage to find a relatively inexpensive place to eat. THis is the Corner Bar Restaurant which is actually located at vasterlang...
